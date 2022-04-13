Ducks pick up 2022-23 option for coach Dallas Eakins



Anaheim Ducks are hiring head coach Dallas Eakins for a fourth season next year with his struggling club.

The Ducks are opting for Eakins’ contract for the 2022-23 season, new general manager Pat Verbeck announced Tuesday.

The Ducks are finishing their third consecutive season under Eakins, who got the job in June 2019. Anaheim is taking part in his game in Florida on Tuesday night 29-33-12.

Until the All-Star break this season was the duck in the Western Conference play-off picture, when they started a 6-17-3 skid that confirmed they would miss the post-season for the franchise-record for the fourth year in a row.

“Dallas has done this under difficult circumstances and deserves the opportunity to continue coaching this team,” Verbeck said in a statement. “We’re glad he’s back and looking forward to a promising 2022-23 season.”

Verbic decided not to change coaching immediately after taking charge of the franchise just two months ago. Verbic has replaced longtime GM Bob Murray, who resigned amid allegations of misconduct.

Warbeck made Eakins’ current work even more difficult during the trading period when he sent four experienced contributors: defender Hampus Lindhome and Josh Manson, and forwards Ricard Raquel and Nick Deslaurius.

Eakins has been the third permanent head coach of the post since billionaire Henry Samuelli bought the team in 2005. Randy Carlyle has won his only Stanley Cup title with Anaheim, while Bruce Boudreau has won four consecutive Pacific Division titles in 4 1/2 seasons. .