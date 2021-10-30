Dudhwa National Park will not be able to open from November 1, heavy waterlogging in the park UP: Floods derail plan to reopen Dudhwa National Park amid Coronavirus Crisis

Prakash said that the flood waters have receded gradually but there is still water logging at places in the park, due to which it is not appropriate to open this sanctuary for tourists right now. About 106 tigers, 42 rhinos and more than 400 species of deer and birds are present in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

Dudhwa National Park will not open for tourists on November 1 this year in view of the possibility of floods due to unseasonal rains and huge release of water from Banbasa dam into the Sharda river. An official gave this information in this regard.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Kailash Prakash told PTI on Saturday that due to the unseasonal rains in the past and the release of huge amount of water in the Sharda river, there has been heavy waterlogging in Dudhwa National Park. Because of this, this park will not be opened for tourists on November 1 this time.

Due to waterlogging, the roads leading to the forest have been filled with mud, due to which tourists will not be allowed till the conditions improve, he said. Prakash informed that a meeting will be held next week to review the situation in which the date of opening of the park for tourists will be decided.

It is worth noting that in the past few days, unseasonal rains have occurred at many places in the state, due to which crops have been damaged at many places. On October 19, 533000 cusecs of water was released from Banbasa Dam in Uttarakhand into the Sharda River, causing floods in Lakhimpur Kheri and neighboring Nepal. Hundreds of villages in Kheri were completely engulfed by flood waters and railway tracks and roads were also damaged. All 26 forest areas of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary were submerged.

Earlier, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve was opened on 15 November every year, but from the year 2020, it was decided to open it from 1 November only. However, due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, this national park had to be closed for a long time.