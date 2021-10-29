Due To Bail not jail principle Aryan got bail Kapil Sibal also tweeted

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood’s famous actor Shahrukh Khan, has got bail from the Bombay High Court in the cruise drugs case.

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has got bail. He was arrested in the drugs case. In such a situation, a lot of reactions of people are coming on social media.

Retired IAS Surya Pratap Singh has tweeted about this issue. He wrote, Aryan Khan has got bail under the principle of ‘Bell and Not Jail’. Congratulations for. This principle was given by Justice Krishna Iyer in the case of Balchand in 1977 during the debate on the fundamental rights of the citizen. Today thousands of people are in jails due to lack of bail due to lack of lobbying. Now is the time for his hearing.

Congress leader and senior advocate of the country Kapil Sibal has also tweeted on this issue. He wrote, ‘Bail at the end, a result that touched our hearts, but it’s sad for those who rot in jail. No media wants to hear his story. His story should also touch our hearts.

What is Aryan Khan’s case

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood’s famous actor Shahrukh Khan, has got bail from the Bombay High Court in the cruise drugs case. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from the rave party going on the cruise.

The case was also heard by the District and Sessions Court before the Bombay High Court, but both rejected Aryan Khan’s bail plea. But now the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan as well as his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan was advocated by the country’s well-known lawyer and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. Before Mukul Rohatgi, Advocate Satish Manshinde and Senior Advocate Amit Desai were also representing Aryan Khan.

Satish Manshinde, who is associated with Aryan Khan’s case, is also counted as a well-known lawyer of the country. Before Shahrukh Khan’s son, Satish had also acquitted Salman Khan in the blackbuck case. Apart from this, he has also fought the case of Sanjay Dutt.

However, due to the failure of Satish Manshinde, Shahrukh Khan hired Amit Desai for Aryan Khan.