Due to being pregnant at the age of 38, Mandira Bedi had become in such a condition, said – hosted the Cricket World Cup in seven months of pregnancy

As a woman gets married, she often asks “When is the good news coming?” It is surrounded by questions like In such a situation, everything from the career of women takes a U turn. Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi welcomed her first child at the age of 38, and now in a recent interview, she revealed how she got over her post pregnancy depression.

Let us tell you that Mandira Bedi met Raj Kaushal for the first time in 1996 and after dating for three years, they got married on February 14, 1999. After 12 years, the couple had welcomed their first child, Veer Kaushal. And nine years after her birth, they adopted a baby girl, Tara Bedi Kaushal in 2020. However, Mandira Bedi’s husband, Raj Kaushal breathed his last on June 30, 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Mandira Bedi became pregnant at the age of 38. In an interview to Pinkvilla, the actress revealed why she opted for a late pregnancy and how she continued to work during the seventh month of pregnancy. She also revealed that she loves her work and never let it get in the way even when she was pregnant.

Mandira said, “The more you get older, the more difficult it becomes to get pregnant and the more difficult it is to get a sev delivery. So, this is what happened in my case. For me, it was very difficult. Of course, all my friends had kids. And from time to time, uncles and aunts, parents will ask, Any good news? When are you giving us the good news? After you’ve been married for a few years, why aren’t we hearing that you’re raising a family? I decided that this is it. At 38, I got pregnant in two months. It takes two months of actively trying and at 39 I gave birth to a baby boy. And my god here is my son and I made him so beautiful.”

In further conversation, Mandira also talked about her daughter Tara. The actress had adopted a girl child from a small village in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking further about her little angel, Mandira said that when Tara was 4 years old she used to talk to people in the local dialect and said that now she can speak fluent English.

Mandira said: “And here is my little girl who comes from Madhya Pradesh at the age of 4. And she is speaking language like ‘J who is’, ‘J’s ka hai’? She used to speak like this and now she speaks English like Mama I don’t like it, I don’t wear these, Mamma what hairstyle we’re doing today? She speaks this language now. ,

Mandira Bedi started hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 and 2007, and was seven months pregnant when she was hosting the India vs Pakistan match. He also hosted the Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2006 as well as the Indian Premier League Season 2 for Sony Max.

Recalling her pregnancy days, the actress said, “I am motivated by work. i love work My work defines me. I told Chanel that I am pregnant and they say you wear saree and you are sitting on these basket stools, no one can tell that you are pregnant. Not that I had a problem with it, but imagine hosting a cricket show while you’re pregnant. Not a very glamorous look but whatever. I think I looked a little chubby. But I didn’t want to take a break.”

Mandira Bedi is a fitness freak and loves to work out. Her Instagram handle is proof of this as she keeps sharing a lot of pictures while doing her exercises and yoga. And she believes that fitness is no less than a therapy for her, and it was her mantra to deal with post-pregnancy depression.

Elaborating on it Mandira said, “Okay, that’s a thing. I was crying for the first 40 days after giving birth. I couldn’t understand. Your hormones have taken a toss. You have taken a man out of you. So, this is what post pregnancy depression is all about. This is a hormonal imbalance. To be honest, it had been 40 days and I was also told not to work out in those 40 days. And on the 41st day in heavy rain, I went to work out. It was monsoon time and I went to work out. And I have to say that from day 41 onwards I was miraculously feeling much better emotionally. So, working out is also linked with your hormones.”