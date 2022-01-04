Due to Corona BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy Col CK Nayudu Trophy Senior Women’s T20 League for 2021-22 season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy, Col CK Nayudu Trophy and Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

This announcement by the BCCI means that the Ranji Trophy, India’s top domestic first-class tournament, will no longer start on schedule. Earlier, the first round of this tournament was to start from January 13. This information has been given by BCCI on Twitter. Apart from the Ranji Trophy, the Col CK Nayudu Trophy was also scheduled to begin this month. The Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to start in February.

“The BCCI appreciates the efforts of healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials and all service providers who have contributed to hosting over 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season,” the statement said. did his best.

The statement also said that the Cooch Behar Trophy tournament, which is currently being played, will continue as per the schedule. Cricketers below the age of 19 take part in this tournament. On the other hand, only players below 25 years of age are eligible for the Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

A member of BCCI’s tournament committee was quoted as saying by PTI, “Ranji Trophy has been put on hold for the time being. It will not start from January 13. Recently, there were six cases of corona infection in the Bengal team. There were five players among them. Shivam Dubey of Mumbai has also become Corona positive. He is in Quarantine. The Ranji Trophy was to be held in six cities, including Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The last season of Ranji was canceled due to Corona. This is the second consecutive year that this biggest domestic tournament has been affected by Corona. On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya was also found to be Corona positive.

The Bengal team had to play the opening match of Ranji. Its practice match with Mumbai was also canceled after Corona cases surfaced in Bengal’s team. Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was also found to be Corona positive. He was infected with the Delta variant of Corona.