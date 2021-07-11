Due To Corona Pandemic Oxygen Shortage Hit In Indonesia

Indonesia has sought emergency help of oxygen from India as well as from Singapore and China.

Tehran. The Delta variant of Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Indonesia. Two months ago, the condition was that Indonesia had supplied thousands of tanks of oxygen to India, but today it has come to the rescue of other countries.

Now Indonesia has sought emergency help of oxygen from India as well as from Singapore and China. A consignment of one thousand oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other health equipment arrived from Singapore on Friday.

At the same time, Australia is also sending one thousand ventilators to Indonesia. Apart from this, Indonesia will also buy 36 thousand tonnes of oxygen and 10 thousand ventilators from Singapore. Negotiations are going on to buy oxygen from China. At the same time, the US and UAE have also offered help.

24 crore infected, 63760 deaths

So far more than 240 million people have been found infected in this world’s fourth most populous country. At the same time 63,760 people have died. On Thursday, the highest number of 39 thousand new cases were found in Indonesia in 24 hours.

no room in hospitals

Indonesia’s hospitals are full of corona patients. People are dying in agony waiting for facilities in home isolation. The situation in the South Asian country is very critical due to the rapidly increasing cases. There is a shortage of oxygen all over the country.