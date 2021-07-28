Due To Coronavirus Cases, Vaccinated Have To Wear Mask In America

About 60 thousand new cases have been reported in America in the last one day. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Valensky told the media about the decision taken on the mask during a conversation.

Washington. Cases of Coronavirus have started increasing again in America. The Delta variant of Corona is rapidly making people its victims. About 60 thousand new cases have been reported here in a day. In such a situation, it has been made necessary for people who have been vaccinated in high-risk areas to wear masks again.

large number of infected

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Valensky told the media about the decision taken on the mask during a conversation. He told that the vaccine is effective, but the risk of further infection has increased due to the delta variant of the corona. For the past several days, there has been an increase in new cases of corona virus in America. At the same time, 61,581 new cases of corona virus have been reported in the last 24 hours. This is the largest number of infected found in any country of the world.

Earlier in May, the CDC announced an end to the need for masks for people who had taken both doses of the vaccine. However, the CDC urged people to wear masks when using public transport.

19.60 crore cases in the world so far

So far more than 19.60 crore people have been found infected with the corona virus in the world. Of these, 41.93 lakh people have died. At the same time, 17.76 crore people have defeated the corona virus. Treatment of 1.41 crore people is going on here. During this, mild symptoms of corona virus have been found in 1.40 crore people. During this, the condition of 85,932 people remains critical.