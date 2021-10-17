Due to fake documents, Pakistan banned the Chinese company, the Chinese drones received by Pakistan in the past had become impulsive.

Pakistan has blacklisted the Chinese company and barred it from participating in all tender process for 1 month. The Chinese company is accused of submitting forged documents during bidding for a government project. Pakistan’s National and Despatch Company (NTDC) has blacklisted this Chinese company.

It is believed that this move of Pakistan may increase the displeasure of China. He can take some strict steps against the government of Pakistan. About two months ago, nine Chinese engineers were killed in the Dasu Dam project being built under CPAC. China had sought $48 million in compensation from Pakistan. At that time, the Pakistan government was seen coming on the back foot due to China’s displeasure.

China had said that in future, China will start work on these projects only when the Pakistan government gives an assurance of the safety of its staff in writing. The Government of Pakistan has not yet taken any action on China’s demand. On the other hand, blacklisting a Chinese company seems to be creating another controversy. It is believed that due to this move of Imran government, China’s displeasure may increase further.

Without naming this Chinese company, Dawn newspaper has said in a report that this firm has been blacklisted for submitting fake documents during the bidding of NTDC. The sugar firm has been barred for a month from participating in the tender process of NTDC. According to a letter issued by NTDC two days back, the Chinese firm has been blacklisted.

NTDC said the order will not have an effect on the existing contracts. Copies of the letter have been sent to officials of various departments including the Managing Director of NTDC, Chairman of Hydro-Power and Development Authority and MD of Pakistan Engineering Council, National Engineering Services Pakistan. Significantly, many Chinese companies are working on infra and power projects in Pakistan. This is likely to increase tension.