Due to financial work to be done before 30th September: Money work to be done before 30th September, ITR filing, PF-Aadhaar linking etc.- Kovid 19th, last date for many works

Filing of income tax return Filing Income Tax Returns: The government had extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2020-21 (assessment year 2021-22) by two months, giving a big relief to the taxpayers. Individual taxpayers can currently file income tax returns for the financial year 2020-21 by September 30, 2021. Late or revised income tax returns can now be filed till January 31, 2022.

Pan-base linking Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking: The government has extended the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar by three months. Currently, citizens have till September 30, 2021 to link PAN and Aadhar cards. Earlier, the deadline was June 30, 2021. If you do not link PAN and Aadhaar by the deadline set by the government, your PAN will become inactive. With a passive PAN, a person will not be able to make financial transactions where the PAN must be mentioned. You will also have to pay a fine.

Demat Account KYC Demat, Trading Account KYC Update Deadline: The last date for updating KYC details in the accounts of demat, trading account holders is 30 September 2021. Earlier, the deadline was July 31. However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a circular on July 30, 2021 stating that it has extended the KYC compliance deadline for demat, trading accounts by two months to September 30, 2021. This decision has been taken due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Advance tax payments for the financial year 2021-22 The last date for payment of second installment of advance tax for the financial year 2021-22 is 15th September 2021. When a person deducts TDS in a financial year and his estimated total tax liability exceeds Rs. 10,000, he is required to pay tax in advance. If the advance tax is not paid on time, penal interest will be levied on the tax payable under Section 234B and Section 234C of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Penal interest will be charged at the rate of 1 per cent per month.

Dispute trust scheme The government had extended the payment date till September 30, 2021 under the direct tax resolution scheme ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’. Under this scheme, the case can be settled by paying 100% of the disputed tax and 25% of the disputed penalty or interest or fee. Taxpayers have the option to pay with additional interest until October 31st.

Bank mobile number update From next month (October 1, 2021), two-factor authentication will be required for auto-debit payments from your bank account. Therefore, it is important that you update the mobile number in the bank records. Auto-debit orders are usually issued for mutual fund SIPs. The RBI has made the additional component of certification mandatory from October 1. The bank wants to send you a communication to your mobile number five days before the payment date and at least 24 hours before.

Things to do before the September 30 deadline: Due to Covid 19, the September deadline is the deadline for many tasks. There is a lot of financial work that needs to be done before September 30th. If you do not do this, you may stop receiving certain services or you may have to pay a penalty. There are 6 such works, which must be completed before 30th September.