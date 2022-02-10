Due To Lack Of Money Chetan Sakariya Could Not Become Batsman Career Was On Verge Of Ending Mama Also Gave Ultimatum

Chetan Sakariya Struggle Story: Chetan Sakariya once did not even have spikes to wear. Then his senior and mentor Sheldon Jackson in the Saurashtra team gifted him spikes on one condition.

Chetan Sakaria’s teammate and mentor Sheldon Jackson calls him Phoenix in the Saurashtra team. The meaning of the phoenix is ​​the mythical bird that returns every time it is consumed. The story of Chetan is also very similar to the character of Phoenix. Chetan Sakaria made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on 12 April 2021. He was part of the Rajasthan Royals team. He took 3 wickets for 31 runs in the very first match.

Not only this, he gave only 5 runs in the 20th over. Chetan did not look back after this. He made his ODI debut on 23 July 2021 and T20 International on 28 July 2021. However, Chetan Sakaria, born on 28 February 1998 in Vartej (Bhavnagar district), about 180 km from Rajkot, had a difficult journey to success. Chetan Sakaria’s childhood was spent in extreme poverty. This was the reason why his batsman’s dream was shattered.

In an interview given to ESPN Cricinfo, Sakaria said, ‘When I was a batsman, I used to think that I would not be able to afford it, so I became a bowler. It doesn’t cost much to become a bowler. Now I have become a bowler, let’s go well. His mother Varsha Ben also says that Chetan understood the situation at home, so did not say anything demanding.

Not only this, at one point Chetan’s career was on the verge of ending due to injury. But as he is named Phoenix, he made a spectacular comeback accordingly. Chetan had reached the state level at the age of 16, when he got a big setback.

Chetan says, ‘As the career was going up, it came down completely. There was no physiotherapist with the team. In such a situation, there was no idea how to cure the disease associated with it. In such a situation, I allowed the body to recover by itself. It took more time. At least I wasted a year.

At that time the condition of Chetan’s house was worse. Didn’t even know what would happen next. Match fees were also stopped. Then Chetan’s elder maternal uncle Mansukh Bhai gave him 3 years. He told, ‘I told him that you play cricket for 2-3 years, then after that you will have to come into business, so that the family can support the household expenses.’

Chetan’s IPL debut was excellent. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals for one crore 20 lakh rupees. It was a huge amount, but he and his family could not rejoice over it. Actually, Chetan’s younger brother had passed away a few weeks before the auction (January 2021). Chetan was then playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The family did not inform about his brother’s death so that Chetan’s attention did not get distracted from cricket.

Chetan said, ‘We are not settled yet. Now have to get home and get a good place. You have to see everything about your younger sister’s studies etc. I guess I’m still not stable. Once the house is built and I will be able to focus only on my practice. Only in that condition will I believe that this is the life I want.

Chetan’s father Kanji Bhai did not have money to buy a TV. He used to drive tempo. Chetan says, ‘Actually, I was able to make a career in cricket only because of my father’s cricket. He also used to play tennis ball cricket a little bit. However, I started playing cricket from my school when I was 13 years old.

Chetan did not even have spikes to wear at one time. Chetan was about to be selected in the senior team of Saurashtra. Then Sheldon Jackson gifted him spikes on one condition. Chetan said, ‘Sheldon bhai knew about my family situation. He said that if you get me out in so many balls, I will give you new shoes. I got him out and he kept his promise.