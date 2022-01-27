Due to not getting new films, the trouble of theaters increased

In the Corona era, the OTT (Over the Top) platform brought new options for cinema lovers, while it also created new difficulties for cinema owners and filmmakers. After the Corona epidemic, theaters first closed and later started with half capacity. It became difficult for producers to cover the cost of expensive budget films from half-capacity cinemas. The producers of small budget films are releasing their films one after the other on the OTT platform. On the other hand, the situation is still not favorable for the owners of cinema halls. Due to the non-release of a new Hindi film for a month, the difficulties of theater owners have increased.

Doing business at half capacity has become a problem for cinema owners. The night show is getting affected by the night curfew on him. For a long time, theater owners are not in a position to take any loss. The situation is not good because the producers are not coming forward to give new Hindi films to these cinema halls. Till now no new Hindi film has been released in cinema halls in 2022. What should the cinema halls show if new movies are not available in Hindi movies? The audience is not interested in watching old movies.

While the screening sector is struggling with this difficulty, due to the accumulation of unreleased films in the production sector, the producers are not able to decide whether to release the films in theatres. The success of ‘Pushpa’ and the announcement of Allu Arjun’s second film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ in cinema halls from January 26 had raised hopes among the theater owners. But he was shocked by the statement of its not being released. The Hindi dubbed version of ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ may not release in cinemas on January 26, but the same film in Hindi will be released on Dhinchak, the channel of Goldmines Company’s Manish Shah.

What to do theater owners

If the producers of new films are not releasing their films in theatres, then how long can the theater owners survive in this situation. Their loss continues to grow. Should they keep their cinemas closed or sell them? Restrictions are being relaxed in many areas during the Corona period, so it can be expected that soon the demonstration area will be allowed to do business at 100% capacity. New films are being released on the OTT platform but owners of multiplexes and single screen cinemas are waiting for the situation to improve.

Cinema owners believe that if the situation remains like this, then they will have to suffer heavy losses and they may not be in a position to run the cinema hall. In front of them, the situation of selling their cinema halls should come. Many movies which were queuing for theatrical release in 2022 are now slowly moving towards OTT due to Corona restrictions. Like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Badhaai Do’ starring Raj Kumar Rao, ‘Good Bye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu’s Loop Lapeta, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Grahai’, ‘Run Way 34’ starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from these, a film based on the biography of Brigadier Balram Singh is also in preparation for release on OTT.

Akshay’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ also on OTT

A strong company like Yash Raj Films has set up a unit for providing movies to OTT channels and has also kept funds for it. This unit will make films exclusively for OTT. Other producers are also giving their films to OTT channels, tired of waiting for the situation to return to normal. Such announcements are happening every week. The situation is such that the filmmakers are not thinking of any other way than to opt for OTT. Akshay Kumar’s two films ‘Lakshmi’ and ‘Antarangi Re’ have been released on OTT.

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ also released simultaneously on theaters and OTT. But both of them could not make any big difference. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is also going to release on OTT now. Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has got a hefty amount of 175 crores from OTT. This has created greed among other manufacturers. Apart from the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Anushka Sharma is also going to make her OTT debut.

some still adamant

There are some filmmakers who are still adamant on showing their films in theatres. The reason for this is that he made films keeping in mind the cinema halls. They are ready to wait. Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ was also about to release on OTT. Shahid said that even if you pay less, but release the film in the cinema hall.