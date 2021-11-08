Due to tension, Sharad Pawar’s MP decided to go into isolation, know the whole matter

NCP MP Amol Kolhe often remains in controversies. Some time ago, because of him, there was a chance of bitterness between Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Then Kolhe had said that Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister only because of Pawar’s blessings.

A social media post by actor-turned-politician Nationalist Congress Party MP Dr. Amol Kolhe has become a topic of discussion in political circles. Actually, he has written in his post that for some time he wants to go into seclusion. He has written that I will also consider and reconsider my decision taken so far. For this I am going into seclusion. I will not be able to contact for some time. I’ll see you again soon With a new mind and a new spirit. At present, it remains a matter of discussion that why such a thing happened?

MP Dr. Amol Kolhe has written in his post that the decisions taken in the last few years have to be reconsidered. For the past few days, months and years, I have been running without thinking. Took some tough decisions too. He also took such steps which can be called unexpected. Now is the time to reflect on all this hustle and bustle. Physical fatigue will go away with rest, but left contemplation is necessary to remove the fatigue of the mind. That’s why I am going lonely.

NCP MP Amol Kolhe often remains in controversies. Some time ago, because of him, there was a chance of bitterness between Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Then Kolhe had said that Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister only because of Pawar’s blessings. Reacting to this statement, Shiv Sena lashed out at him. Shiv Sena said time has come to get Amol Kolhe’s memory tested. The actor has a habit of speaking dialogues after watching the script. He has forgotten that he is in politics only by the grace of Uddhav.

Kolhe’s congratulatory message to Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday had also gone viral. Kolhe said in a video message that he wants your life to cross 100-plus similar to petrol and diesel rates. Your dominance should prevail, just like the graph of rising fuel prices. He said that as LPG prices have doubled in a very short span of time. You should also achieve double success at the same pace. I pray to Maa Jagdamba to give you courage and strength to save the common people who are suffering from high inflation.