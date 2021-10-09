Due to these 3 players, MI’s card was cut from IPL play-off, villains can also be made in T20 World Cup

Dubai: After Shubman Gill’s half-century, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs in their last league match of the IPL on Thursday, due to the stormy bowling of Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi, almost confirmed their place in the playoffs. Due to this big victory of Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians were almost out of the IPL Play-off.

It is almost impossible for Mumbai Indians to make it to the IPL play-offs now. So Mumbai need to beat SRH by 170+ runs after scoring 250+ in their last league match and if they chase runs, then there is no chance, as KKR’s net run rate will not be considered by them. Will not be able to cross even on the price.

There are 3 such players of Mumbai Indians, who have proved to be guilty for him. These 3 players are included in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, so in this mega event of ICC, they can prove to be villains for Team India. Let’s take a look at the three players who almost got Mumbai Indians out of the race for the playoffs.

1. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav’s flop show continues ever since he got a chance in the T20 World Cup. Mumbai Indians were almost out of the race for the IPL playoffs due to the poor performance of Suryakumar Yadav. The selectors ignored a talented player like Shreyas Iyer for Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup squad. Shreyas Iyer has been kept as a reserve player. After Shreyas Iyer’s impressive performance in IPL 2021, he can be included in the 15-member Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 (ICC T20 World Cup 2021) by removing him from the list of reserve players.

2. Hardik Pandya

Due to the poor performance of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians were almost out of the race for the IPL playoffs. Hardik Pandya was neither bowling nor was there running out of his bat. Hardik Pandya is included in the T20 World Cup squad. If this situation continues, then this player can become a big problem for Team India. According to reports, all-rounder Pandya may be dropped from the T20 World Cup team due to his fitness. According to the cricket addict, the teams have time till October 10 to change their team. So, if Hardik is unable to provide four overs for the captain, the management is likely to bring in Shardul Thakur.

3. Rahul Chahar

Mumbai Indians were almost out of the race for the IPL playoffs due to the poor performance of Rahul Chahar. Rahul Chahar was dropped from the playing XI by Mumbai Indians in the last few matches. If the situation remains the same, then this player can become a big problem for Team India in the T20 World Cup. Rahul Chahar’s pole was exposed only after he was selected in the T20 World Cup. Rahul Chahar was given preference over Yuzvendra Chahal. The selectors made a big mistake by choosing Rahul Chahar in the T20 World Cup. Yuzvendra Chahal has not been included in the Indian T20 World Cup team, but seeing the way this bowler is bowling in the second half of IPL 2021, the selectors will also be angry with themselves as to why they took such a decision. .