Due to these reasons, the name and date of birth can be changed in Aadhar Card, you should not make these mistakes while updating

UIDAI, the issuing body of Aadhaar, allows people to update name, gender, date of birth, address, mobile number and email in the Aadhaar card document through online mode. If a person has to update or make corrections in the Aadhar card, then he can make corrections from the post office, CSC center and online. However for all the above changes in Aadhar card you can change the details online by visiting the website https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/ssup-home. But if you do not make corrections in the Aadhar card carefully, then your change in Aadhar card may also get rejected.

Request for correction in your Aadhar card may be rejected due to these reasons

Wrong PoA/PoI document uploaded.

If the PoA/PoI document is not self-attested.

If translation error occurs during correction.

Supporting document which is not self attested by the resident.

In case of non-match of scanned copies of original documents uploaded through online SSUP portal.

In case the mobile number shared in the form and the other mobile number in the Aadhar card is wrong.

Problems can also arise in the absence of supporting documents.

make corrections carefully

For all these reasons, change in Aadhar card can be rejected. To make changes in the Aadhar card, you can change the date of birth, name and address very carefully by visiting the uidai portal. Apart from this, if you want to change your mobile number, then you can change it by visiting the nearest center. Once modified, you will be informed by SMS that your Aadhar card has been successfully modified.

You can check the status by visiting this direct link

After making changes in Aadhar card you can check your update status from https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/check-status link.