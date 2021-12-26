Due to these reasons there may be problem in filling ITR, know what to do if this happens to you?

The last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) has been fixed as December 31. If you have not filed the return yet, then the income tax return should be filed as soon as possible. It happens many times with people that there is a problem in filing Income Tax Return. A similar problem can also arise with cash transactions.

In the last few years, the Income Tax Department has become extremely cautious about cash transactions. Indian banks and other institutions allow cash transactions only up to a certain limit. It is advised by experts that people report cash transactions for their higher value in income tax returns. It has been informed in the report that at present, if someone transacts more amount, which has not been reported in the income tax return, then that person may face problems. A separate Annual Information Return (AIR) has been created by the IT department to track high value cash transactions of taxpayers.

These five transactions can cause problems for you

Property

In case of sale or purchase of any immovable property, the value of which exceeds Rs.30 lakh, the person has to mention it in the ITR. However, the information can also be disclosed by the property registrar. It is advised that taxpayers should report the same in Form 26AS.

investing in stock markets

If you transact in the stock exchanges and buy/sell shares, debentures and bonds, it is advised that you mention the same in your ITR. But the value of cash transactions should be more than Rs 10 lakh annually.

Fixed Deposit (FD)

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), banks have been advised to report fixed deposits above Rs 10 lakh. If an individual has an FD of more than Rs 10 lakh, individuals should also report the same in their ITR.

Savings Account and Current Account

In case of savings account, if an account is reporting transactions of more than Rs 10 lakh per annum, the account holder needs to report the same. But for current accounts the limit is Rs 50 lakh.

pay by credit card

In case of credit card bill payments, cash payments above Rs 1 lakh have to be reported to the IT department. But if the value of the bill is more than Rs 10 lakh, then it is necessary that the person submit the bill along with ITR.