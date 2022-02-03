Due to Vanraj, there will be a distance between Anupama and Anuj, will the relationship end?

Now another new twist is about to come in ‘Anupama’. Anuj and Anupama can get away because of Vanraj.

Now another new twist is coming in the popular TV show ‘Anupama’. Anuj and Anupama can get away because of Vanraj. In the coming episodes, it will be shown that Vanraj will try to fulfill his plan through Malvika. About which Anuj and Anupama have come to know. Both will try to save Malvika from Vanraj. Due to which Malvika will break her partnership with Vanraj, but will put a big condition in front of Anuj.

Malvika will ask Anuj if he can give up his love instead. Anuj is shocked to hear this. On the other hand Vanraj is trying his best to succeed in his intentions. It will be further seen that Anupama will meet Vanraj outside his house. She will convince Vanraj to use Malvika. On which he will get angry. Anupama will explain to him that his intentions are wrong, he should not do this to Malvika.

After this Malvika will also reach there. She will tell Anu that Vanraj is not at fault in all this. Malvika will tell that she is ready to break her partnership with Vanraj. On which Vanrad will say that Anupama must have asked Anuj to speak like this to you.

Vanraj will do anything to grab Anuj’s business. In the next episode it will be shown that Anuj will give a check to Vanraj. Anuj will tell him that he will tell Vanraj that he respects his passion. Vanraj will then go to Malvika and fill her ears against Anuj. Vanraj will remind her that Malvika’s parents died because of Anuj.

Let us tell you that the track of the show is changing day by day. Along with Anuj-Anupama’s lovely relationship, Vanraj and Malvika are also growing closer in the show. On the other hand, Kavya is upset seeing Vanraj’s antics. She has also warned Vanraj, no matter what happens, she will not go away from him.