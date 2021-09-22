DUET 2021: DUET Admit Card 2021: Delhi University Admission Test Admission Card Issued, Direct Link Here – Duta Admit Card 2021 issued on nta.ac.in, Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Delhi University Entrance Examination 2021 (DUET 2021) admission card on 22nd September 2021. Candidates who had registered for the entrance test for admission in Delhi University can check and download their hall tickets (DUET Admission Card 2021) by visiting the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in.Delhi University will conduct entrance test for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), MPhil (M.Phil) and PhD (PhD) courses. Candidates have been waiting for their DUET Admission 2021 for a long time. The date and date of the exam for downloading the admission card is given below.

When will Delhi University Entrance Examination 2021 be held? (DUET 2021 Exam Dates)

NTN has also announced the schedule of the exam along with the admission card on its official website. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September 2021 and 01 October 2021. Course wise exam time or shift details are given in the exam schedule. The schedule of the examination is given below.

Also Read: UPSC ESE 2022: UPSC Notification Issued, Engineering Service Pre-Examination To Be Held On This Day, Apply From Here

DUET 2021 Admission: Learn how to download Admission

Step 1: Visit the official website nta.ac.in or ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Download Admission for DUET 2021’.

Step 3: A new page will open, login by typing your form number and date of birth here.

Step 4: Admission will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Also read: ITI Admission 2021: ITI Haryana Admission starts, 8th to 12th pass apply like this, see details

According to the official notification, ‘In case of any difficulty in downloading the admission card or discrepancy in the admission details, the candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk on 011-40759000 or through NTA at [email protected] Can write

Delhi University Entrance Exam Admission Card Link

Official website