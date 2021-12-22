DUET Final Answer Key 2021: DUET Final Answer Key: Final Answer Key Issued for M.Phil, Ph.D Courses Issued, Download as follows – Duet Final Answer Key 2021 Issued for MPhil PhD Courses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of Delhi University Entrance Examination (DUET) 2021 for various MPhil / PhD programs. Candidates appearing for the entrance test can check and download the DUET final answer key by visiting nta.ac.in. The final answer key (DUET exam final answer key) is issued after resolving the objections raised on the temporary answer key. The result of DUET 2021 will be based on the final answer key. Students can calculate possible scores using the final answer key. Computer-based entrance exams were conducted on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October in 27 cities of India.

From this direct link DUET final answer key 2021Download



Candidates can download the final answer key by clicking on the direct link given below.

Direct link to DUET final answer



Download DUET Final Answer Key 2021 with these steps

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Final Answer Key link on the website.

Step 3: The final answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check it out now.

Step 5: You can also download it.

The entrance test for UG courses will be conducted from next year

Delhi University on Monday issued an official notification that it will conduct entrance exams for undergraduate courses from next year. The decision has been criticized by the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), a left-wing teachers’ union.

“The Executive Council of Delhi University, in its meeting held on 17 December 2021, decided that from the academic session 2022-2023, admissions for all undergraduate (UG) courses of Delhi University will be conducted jointly by Central University. Entrance Examination (CUCET),” the notification said. ) Or through Delhi University Joint Entrance Examination (DUCET). Detailed information regarding CUCET / DUCET will be published later.