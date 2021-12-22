DUET Final Answer Key 2021: DUET Final Answer Key: Final Answer Key Issued for M.Phil, Ph.D Courses Issued, Download as follows – Duet Final Answer Key 2021 Issued for MPhil PhD Courses
Candidates can download the final answer key by clicking on the direct link given below.
Direct link to DUET final answer
Download DUET Final Answer Key 2021 with these steps
Step 1: Candidates visit the official website nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the Final Answer Key link on the website.
Step 3: The final answer key will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Check it out now.
Step 5: You can also download it.
The entrance test for UG courses will be conducted from next year
Delhi University on Monday issued an official notification that it will conduct entrance exams for undergraduate courses from next year. The decision has been criticized by the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), a left-wing teachers’ union.
“The Executive Council of Delhi University, in its meeting held on 17 December 2021, decided that from the academic session 2022-2023, admissions for all undergraduate (UG) courses of Delhi University will be conducted jointly by Central University. Entrance Examination (CUCET),” the notification said. ) Or through Delhi University Joint Entrance Examination (DUCET). Detailed information regarding CUCET / DUCET will be published later.
