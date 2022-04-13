Sports

Duke’s Jon Scheyer promotes Amile Jefferson to assistant coach

13 hours ago
New Duke coach John Share has promoted former Blue Devils player Emil Jefferson to assistant coach.

The school announced the recruitment on Tuesday.

Jefferson, who will turn 29 next month, was director of player development for Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. He returned to Duke in July after a four-year professional career with stops at the NBA, the G-League and abroad.

“It was special to have a front row seat for the evolution of Emile’s career,” Shares said in a statement. “His passion, knowledge and ability to relate to our boys is second to none.”

Gonzaga Bulldogs at the T-Mobile Arena in Los Angeles on November 26, 2021 at the T-Mobile Arena as Continental at the T-Mobile Arena as Associate Head Coach John Share and Emil Jefferson, Director of Player Development at Duke Blue Devils. . The Blue Devils beat the Bulldogs 64-61.

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Duke Jefferson’s five-year playing career included 124 wins and the 2015 NCAA Championship. He is the only player in the history of the program to have been a four-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Selection and the only three-time captain during Krzyzewski’s tenure.

“I feel a special bond and connection with Durham, our fans and our entire Duke family,” Jefferson said in a statement. “Being here means the world to me.”

Jefferson’s promotion was part of a busy transfer for shares, which was nominated as Krzyzewski’s successor last June when Krzyzewski announced that the 2021-22 season would be over.

Since losing to North Carolina rivals Duke in the final four, the Blue Devils have lost rising star assistant Nolan Smith to Louisville. They have named former Elon head coach Mike Schrez as the head coach’s special assistant, adding more than two decades of experience to help Sharer as head coach for the first time.

Scheyer also received promises last week from 5-star prospects in 6-foot-4 guard Tyrese Proctor and 6-8 forward Mackenzie Mgbako for the 2023 class, and already has the country’s No. 1 recruitment class for next season.

Share still needs to hire another assistant coach.

