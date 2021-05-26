Dulquer Salmaan to lead untitled film directed by R Balki, says cinematographer PC Sreeram

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is decided to collaborate with director R Balki on a attribute film, ragged cinematographer PC Sreeram has introduced on Twitter Tuesday night.

Billed as a “psychological thriller”, the enterprise additionally reunites Salmaan and Sreeram after the 2015 hit romance drama O Kadhal Kanmani.

Right here is the announcement

My subsequent enterprise with Balki can grasp Dulquer Salman.

Its a psychological thriller .

Its a psychological thriller.

Eagerly prepared to start work.

Salmaan, who predominantly features in Malayalam motion pictures, has labored in Hindi motion pictures admire Karwaan and The Zoya Facet.

In a occupation spanning 40 years exact by Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages, Sreeram has motion pictures corresponding to Nayakan, Geethanjali, Koodum Thedi, Alaipayuthey, Balki’s Cheeni Kum and Putham Pudhu Kaalai to his credit score rating.

The director of images, who’s undoubtedly among the founding members of Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC), is recognized for his collaborations with Mani Ratnam and Balki.

(With inputs from Press Have faith of India)