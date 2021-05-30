Duncan James claims his drag alter-ego ‘looks like Kerry Katona’

Duncan James claims his drag alter-ego ‘seems to be like Kerry Katona’



Duncan James took half in Denise Van Outen’s cabaret act at Proud Embankment over the weekend wearing drag – and made a light-hearted dig in direction of Kerry Katona whereas on stage.

The Blue hunk, 43, donned a black and pink ensemble consisting of a corset, suspenders, fishnet stockings, heels and lashings of over-the-top make-up.

As reported by The Star, Duncan instructed the crowds: ‘I look like Kerry Katona in Atomic Kitten!

Larking round: Duncan James took half in Denise Van Outen’s cabaret act at Proud Embankment over the weekend wearing drag – and made a light-hearted dig in direction of Kerry Katona whereas on stage

‘Kerry Katona needs she regarded this good!’

He then added that he was joking and that he appreciated Kerry.

He additionally known as out his personal mom, sat within the viewers, and requested her: ‘Mum, what do you make of your son as a f*****? What do you consider me like this mummy? Are you ashamed or do you like it?’

She replied: ‘To be fairly sincere I’m fairly used to it. I at all times wished a daughter!’

Denise is again onstage following a break from her cabaret present, due to the latest lockdown.

And the star, 47, regarded very happy together with her huge return on Saturday in a crisp, cream jumpsuit as she exited the riverside venue.

Cheeky! The Blue hunk, 43, donned a black and pink ensemble consisting of a corset, suspenders, fishnet stockings, heels and lashings of over-the-top make-up. As reported by The Star, Duncan instructed the crowds – ‘I look like Kerry Katona in Atomic Kitten!’

Job properly performed: Denise Van Outen is again onstage following a break from her cabaret present, due to the latest lockdown

The busty ensemble featured black detailing, together with a lace trim on the chest, and a pussy-bow neck tie, with a silver brooch.

The shoulders featured a puffed design and Denise teamed it with killer black strap heels.

Going full glam for the massive night time, the previous Strictly Come Dancing contestant donned a racy pink lip and lashings of eyeliner.

She wore her ice blonde locks in light waves, round her smiling options.

Buzzing: The star regarded very happy together with her huge return on Saturday as she left Proud Embankment in London

Fashionable: Denise, 47, turned heads in a crisp, cream jumpsuit as she exited the riverside venue

She pulled out all of the stops in a scorching ensemble as she received again behind the microphone to carry out earlier within the night.

Denise was on nice type as she gave an exhilarating efficiency in a daring corset, suspenders and stockings.

The main woman regarded sensational when she took to the stage in a black and pink cabaret ensemble.

Denise donned a choice of attractive lingerie, together with a daring corset, suspenders and stockings.

Stylish: The busty ensemble featured black detailing, together with a lace trim on the chest, and a pussy-bow neck tie, with a silver brooch

Flawless: Going full glam for the massive night time, the previous Strictly Come Dancing contestant donned a racy pink lip and lashings of eyeliner

Success: She wore her ice blonde locks in light waves, round her smiling options

It comes after Denise determined to journey out the coronavirus storm and delay her eagerly-awaited nuptials in order that she will have a grand celebration together with her nearest and dearest.

The TV character stated she’s joyful to leap to the again of the marriage queue to permit different {couples} to change vows first, as she predicts a ‘large backlog’ as a result of pandemic.

Talking to The Solar earlier this month, she stated: ‘We’re not engaged however we’re getting ready to get married. It would undoubtedly occur however we’re not in a rush.

‘We do not need a small wedding ceremony. We wish an enormous group of individuals and an enormous get together with no restrictions.

‘Plus, with all of the weddings which were cancelled due to the pandemic, there’s going to be a large backlog and I would not wish to get in the best way of all of them. Let all of them go first!’

Scorching: The main woman regarded sensational when she took to the stage in a black and pink cabaret ensemble

Denise and her commodities dealer associate, 46, have been an merchandise for seven years and at present reside in Essex together with her daughter Besty, 9, whom she shares with West Finish star Lee Mead.

Eddie additionally has two youngsters from a earlier relationship.

Denise gushed that she knew he was ‘The One’ very early on of their relationship, and that dwelling collectively has solely heightened her emotions.

Whereas they’ve needed to push again their wedding ceremony plans, the mother-of-one admitted they already act like a married couple.

The pair, who ceaselessly seem collectively on Superstar Gogglebox, are skipping the standard engagement course of having each been married earlier than.

Denise first walked down the aisle to wed her father’s daughter Lee, 39, in 2009, nonetheless they separated in 2013.

The previous Huge Breakfast presenter revealed she was planning on turning the tables by proposing to Eddie in 2020 as a result of it was a intercalary year.

Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic scuppered her plans as she admitted it was ‘unattainable’ to organise and it ‘did not really feel proper’.

Scorching stuff: She belted out songs and entertained the crowds in a busty lace corset and fishnet stockings which had been hooked up along with pink suspenders

As a substitute, the couple got here to a joint determination to skip the proposal, choosing a contemporary strategy.

In line with Denise, she stated the factor that appeals to her most about marriage is the dedication between two people and ‘feeling cherished’, declaring she does not want a ‘huge rock’ on her finger to show that.

As a substitute, the Essex-based couple are planning to change easy wedding ceremony bands once they meet on the alter.

In the course of the interview with The Solar, Denise praised Eddie for being sensible together with her daughter and for serving to out together with her home-schooling throughout lockdown, which she admitted was actually difficult.

The previous Dancing On Ice contestant stated Betsy discovered final yr ‘powerful’ after not with the ability to see her friends or attend college, particularly as she is an solely baby.

Racy: The singer accomplished the racy costume with a leather-based studded choker that set pulses racing because it clipped onto the centre of her plunging shapewear

Denise confirmed she has dominated out the potential of having extra youngsters and stated she has ‘no regrets’ about her determination, regardless of contemplating it a number of years in the past.

As she approaches her forty seventh birthday subsequent month, the mother-of-one stated she nonetheless tries to embrace her femininity and ‘seems to be fondly’ again at her lads’ magazine cowl shoots within the 90s.

Denise, who not too long ago hosted her personal cabaret manufacturing in London, stated trying good has develop into a ‘focus’ in her life as she credited the titillating burlesque present and her glamorous colleagues for uplifting her.

She admitted throughout lockdown, it may be simple to succumb to the consolation of Ugg boots and tracksuits on a regular basis, however trying good for her associate and dressing up makes her really feel higher.