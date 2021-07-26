‘Dune’ and ‘Spencer’ to Debut at a Starry Venice Film Festival



Five of the 21 films in competition are directed by women, Barbera said, up from eight last year. “It may sound like a step backwards, but it’s only a partial point of view,” he added. The female directors appeared to have been more affected by the coronavirus pandemic than their male counterparts, he said, adding: “I really hope they make a comeback.”

Bong Joon Ho, director of “Parasite”, will chair the jury of the competition which also includes British actress Cynthia Erivo and Chloé Zhao, director of “Nomadland”, which won the Golden Lion last year and has won the Oscar for best picture.

This year’s festival may see the return of blockbusters to Venice, but it will still be far from the status quo. Roberto Cicutto, president of the festival, told the press conference that rules introduced last year to limit the spread of the coronavirus, such as mandatory seat reservations and masks for indoor screenings, would likely be maintained.

In accordance with Italian government regulations coming into effect on August 6, anyone attending screenings, or even eating inside at the festival site, will need to prove that they have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. -19, a recent negative test. result or a certificate showing that you have recovered from the illness within the last six months.

The Italian government announced the requirements this month as the number of viruses increased across the country. Public health officials reported 4,742 new cases on Sunday. That’s a far cry from this year’s peak of more than 25,000 new cases daily this year in March, but the increase in cases has raised concerns in a country the pandemic hit hard last year.

“This year we were hoping we could be more relaxed,” Cicutto said. “At the moment, this is not the case. But we continue to hope.