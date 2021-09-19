“Dune”: what about the Oscars and the second part?

Will ‘Doon’ knock on the big screen?

“Dune” may be based on Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi classic, but its adaptations are far from winning over the crowd. This is a famous nuisance by David Lynch in 1984 that the filmmaker himself has denied. As for the two adaptations in the mini-series, they were marked more by the crazy blue contact lenses worn by a young James McAvoy than by inspiring any critical reaction in the world of pop culture.

But ‘Doon’ has a strong back, and has done a lot since the novel’s publication in 1965. It’s inspired so many movies that the grand features of the story are now familiar to us: a young man (played here by Timothée Chalamet) is sent to an alien planet where they exploit a precious natural resource—in this case The famous hallucinating “spice” – but in the end decides to take the side of the natives and fight against their arch-military oppressors.

This is pretty much the plot of “Avatar”, you might say… and maybe that’s cool! “Avatar” broke records, and if Chalamet is new to this type of role, Villeneuve surrounds him with a cast of veterans: Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin are veterans of the superhero universe. , Oscar Isaac is “fresh from” Star Wars’ trilogy and Rebecca Ferguson stars in the adaptation of ‘Mission: Impossible’. If so many successful films have borrowed from ‘Doon’, it is fitting that ‘Doon’ borrows from them in return.

Despite its pedigree, “Doon” faces major obstacles though. Filming ended two years ago and the first scheduled release for November 2020 has been postponed by almost a year by Warner Bros. This time frame has preserved the hope that “Doon” will see the light of day in a post-Covid era; In fact, the constant destruction of Delta Edition is shaking the studio into delaying the release of some major movies — like “Top Gun: Maverick” — until 2022.

In a way, it might not be so bad for “Doon”: With less branded blockbusters on the market, the film has a better chance of standing out from the crowd and attracting big show fans. But in the US, to Villeneuve’s dismay, the film will be released on HBO at the same time it opens in theaters, threatening to cut into box office revenue and torpedo the prospect of a sequel. .