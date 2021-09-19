“Dune”: what about the Oscars and the second part?
The spices should flow. But will the public stay?
Denis Villeneuve’s much-awaited film premiered on 3 September at the Venice Film Festival. It was an unexpected location choice for the launch of a nearly $160 million sci-fi franchise — but “Dune” is no ordinary studio powerhouse.
It’s a stranger, more dream-like cinematic item, a work from a writer with a film and a studio blockbuster, so that even after watching it, I can’t predict how successful it will be on its own. HBO Max on October 22). At the end of the screening, the first critic I spoke to won. Another fled the room as if Villeneuve had planted a bomb there.
However, a decade later Marvel movies were made with great technical prowess, but without any formal exposure, it’s encouraging to see a film of this stature take such artistic risks. Three questions have been running through my mind since this session in Venice.
Will ‘Doon’ knock on the big screen?
“Dune” may be based on Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi classic, but its adaptations are far from winning over the crowd. This is a famous nuisance by David Lynch in 1984 that the filmmaker himself has denied. As for the two adaptations in the mini-series, they were marked more by the crazy blue contact lenses worn by a young James McAvoy than by inspiring any critical reaction in the world of pop culture.
But ‘Doon’ has a strong back, and has done a lot since the novel’s publication in 1965. It’s inspired so many movies that the grand features of the story are now familiar to us: a young man (played here by Timothée Chalamet) is sent to an alien planet where they exploit a precious natural resource—in this case The famous hallucinating “spice” – but in the end decides to take the side of the natives and fight against their arch-military oppressors.
This is pretty much the plot of “Avatar”, you might say… and maybe that’s cool! “Avatar” broke records, and if Chalamet is new to this type of role, Villeneuve surrounds him with a cast of veterans: Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin are veterans of the superhero universe. , Oscar Isaac is “fresh from” Star Wars’ trilogy and Rebecca Ferguson stars in the adaptation of ‘Mission: Impossible’. If so many successful films have borrowed from ‘Doon’, it is fitting that ‘Doon’ borrows from them in return.
Despite its pedigree, “Doon” faces major obstacles though. Filming ended two years ago and the first scheduled release for November 2020 has been postponed by almost a year by Warner Bros. This time frame has preserved the hope that “Doon” will see the light of day in a post-Covid era; In fact, the constant destruction of Delta Edition is shaking the studio into delaying the release of some major movies — like “Top Gun: Maverick” — until 2022.
In a way, it might not be so bad for “Doon”: With less branded blockbusters on the market, the film has a better chance of standing out from the crowd and attracting big show fans. But in the US, to Villeneuve’s dismay, the film will be released on HBO at the same time it opens in theaters, threatening to cut into box office revenue and torpedo the prospect of a sequel. .
It may also sway early buzz: The public who will watch “Dune” in theaters will certainly feel more immersed in the film (along with the sound and visual sensitivities), while those unaware or curious who flock to HBO Max. Will inevitably be less sensitive to Villeneuve’s staging. The first big action sequence – a giant sandworm attack – takes place after only an hour. Will home viewers be as willing to go to the end of the film as those who have tried to pay for their seats?
How will ‘Doon’ be recognized at the Oscars?
One of the things particularly striking about “Dune” is the sense of texture that Denis Villeneuve has in contrast to other big-budget filmmakers. When a character falls into battle, it is the beating of the dying man’s eyelids that fascinates him. During an assault on a ditch, the camera snaps away from the action to show us magnificent palm trees in flames, crowns of leaves radiating destructive power.
Even though the Oscar jury isn’t usually very fond of sci-fi movies, I doubt Villeneuve’s peculiar look will set “Dune” apart, as the film is undeniably haunting. It’s sure to garner a ton of secondary nominations, including Greg Fraser’s photography and the Patrice Vermet set. Hans Zimmer’s music, soundtrack, and editing are all far more daring than the genre it usually takes for us: the sound effects and cutouts seem elaborate to put you in a trance as if you were in the throes of the song. Spice.
And I’m not in costume yet! His design (by Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan) is stunning, especially during the first hour of the film. With Rebecca Ferguson as a nun of space wearing an extravagant sheath, and Charlotte Rampling as the Green Knight disguised as Jean-Paul Gaultier, “Dune” looks like a haute-couture parade where spacecraft sometimes- Sometimes passes – and that’s a good thing for me.
Villeneuve’s latest film “Blade Runner 2049” won 5 Oscar nominations and director of photography Roger Deakins’ long-earned Academy Award. But he failed to break into the two Oscar categories of excellence – Best Picture and Best Director. Does “Doon” have a better chance of being successful?
I get in touch and select the ‘wait and see’ option. It seems that none of the actors in “Doon” got a chance to be nominated, which would have increased the legitimacy of the film with the members of the jury. Please note that the nomination for Best Adapted Scenario is also not fixed. Also, after the relatively secretive year 2020, I think the Academy would like to see a high-profile film shortlisted for the Best Picture award. And the fight Villeneuve led so that his film plays on the big screen will resonate after jurors refractory to streaming, for which his stubbornness is a crusade worthy of support.
Will there be a “Dune: Part 2”?
Viewers who expect the full experience run the risk of disappointment when reading the title: it’s not “Dune”, but “Dune: Part 1”.
Villeneuve roughly cut Herbert’s novel into two parts, resulting in the main characters’ trajectories not being revealed until the end of the film. And if promotions for the film reveal that Zendaya is the leading female role, it’s Rebecca Ferguson who captures the narrative. With the exception of some anticipated visions of the future, Zendaya has yet to make a significant contribution to the story.
Denis Villeneuve intends to distribute “Dune” in two parts and is already working on the script for the sequel. But Warner Bros. has still not given the green signal. The studio has previously experimented with a two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s “It”, but the films were spaced two years apart because a sequel to “Dune” would take longer to project. (The studio may also be concerned that “It: Chapter II” grossed about $250,000 less than the first film internationally, despite still showing a significant number of stars.)
Perhaps Warner even opts to ‘wait and see’ at the box office before giving an early hint of a second “Doon”. But with the increasing competition from streaming in the time of pandemic, the success criteria have taken a new turn. Given that HBO Max is preparing a spinoff series on the Bene Gesserit — an underground, all-female order counting characters from Charlotte Rampling and Rebecca Ferguson — I’m surprised the studio isn’t firmly committed to a sequel. , nor will it b.-whether to promote the dynamic upstream of the film’s release.
It will also clearly signal to the audience that the story is still unfinished at the end of this “dune”, which passes through two peaks of intensity before descending softly to a somewhat muted result. Villeneuve isn’t stingy in teasing: we see a number of big events to come, as if the film were eager to get to the bottom of the matter. How long should this wait last?
