Dunkin’ Donuts mask dispute in Massachusetts leads to hot coffee toss, arrest, authorities say



A Massachusetts man is dealing with expenses and should endure a psychological well being analysis after allegedly throwing hot coffee at a fellow Dunkin’ Donuts buyer in a coronavirus face-mask dispute Thursday morning, in accordance to a report.

The suspect, recognized as Dion Millsap, 23, of Dorchester, was standing in entrance of one other buyer in line on the store in Brookline when he seen the opposite buyer wasn’t sporting a face mask, MassLive.com reported.

That buyer, recognized as Matteo Sellitto, 56, of Brockton, then lined his face utilizing a part of his shirt in an try to deescalate the confrontation however Millsap nonetheless “grew to become belligerent” towards him and others in the shop, the report stated.

The boys exchanged phrases as they positioned their orders, then when exiting the shop Millsap allegedly threw his coffee again into the shop, towards Sellitto, splashing him in the legs, MassLive.com reported.

Millsap left the scene however was later wrestled to the bottom by responding cops, considered one of whom suffered a hand harm, the report stated.

Millsap was taken into custody, charged with one depend of assault and battery with a harmful weapon, one depend of disorderly conduct and one depend of resisting arrest, MassLive.com reported.

Bail was set for him at $250, and he was ordered to endure a psychological well being analysis and to keep away from each Sellitto and the Dunkin’ Donuts store, in accordance to courtroom paperwork.

Police stated security-camera video from the incident appeared to assist the accounts given by witnesses.

Brookline enacted a vaccine mandate for eating places, gyms and different companies Jan. 15 and has had a mask mandate in impact since final fall, the report stated.