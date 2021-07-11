Duolingo 5.17.4 APK for Android – Download



With Duolingo, a free language learning app users can now learn the following languages free of charge Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Turkish, Dutch, Irish, Danish, Swedish, Ukrainian, Esperanto, Polish, Greek, Hungarian, Norwegian, Hebrew, Welsh, English. The app now offers two more additional languages to learn; Swahili and Romanian.

While a user plays a game, they can improve their following foreign language skills.

Speaking

Reading

Listening

Writing

Duolingo helps the user efficiently improve their vocabulary and grammar of a certain language by answering simple questions and completing various lessons. The app starts users off by following the basics of the language.

Teaching new words everyday

Some of the top comments and recommendations for Duolingo from the various top critics of our day are as follows.

Award from being the Google Play’s Editor Choice as well as the “Best of the Best” for 2013 and 2014 apps.

Wall Street Journal; “until today this is the fastest and best learning app”.

TIME Magazine; “the secret for the future of education may rest in hands of Duolingo”.

PC Magazine; “of all the apps on language learning out there, no one can beat Duolingo”.

One of the easiest ways of learning the means for procrastination. Short lessons of the app are easy to prep and allow for a steady teaching method that makes the habit to reach the next level of language pretty addictive.

The way of learning is being changed by Duolingo.

It is absolutely and completely free.

It makes learning languages fun with its small lessons and its tracking feature of your achievements while learning.

34 hours on Duolingo is actually equivalent to spending a semester at a University level course.

Cons:

Duolingo often has massive lag issues that result in the screen freezing suddenly as well as have delays in responding. This makes it unbearable to use at some times.

Excessive ads when the app is running.

The constant notification pop-ups when one does not respond to Duolingo’s reminders for a while.