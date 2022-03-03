Durbin says ‘you would be surprised’ by Republicans who may vote for Biden Supreme Court nominee Jackson



Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that Americans may be “surprised” by the Republicans who are considering a possible vote for Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“I’m looking for a bipartisan vote,” said Durbin, D-Isle. “I will not define it for you. We know it has at least one Republican vote for it. I hope there will be more. I’m contacting some names. You’ll be surprised.”

Durbin added: “I’m not saying I’m winning them but I’m telling them I hope they consider it. And most of them are surprised. Maybe they’re a little glad I gave him a call. I think it would be good for the Senate. And it would be better for the Supreme Court if that happened. ”

Durbin said he had spoken to a “handful” of Senate Republicans about Jackson. But he named only one Republican at the press conference – Sen. Lindsay Graham, R.S.C. – And says he hasn’t met Graham yet. Graham South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs was a strong supporter of President Biden’s nominee.

Jackson was confirmed with Graham and Sense in a 53-44 post last year on his current circuit court. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Main, voted for him. This time, Darwin left the door open for him to vote for more Republicans.

Durbin added that he would appreciate it if former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Spoke on behalf of Jackson on the Judicial Committee. Ryan related to Jackson through marriage and spoke as a character witness during his district court confirmation nine years ago.

“I would welcome it [that] But it is really the decision of the White House and the witness nominee, “said Durbin.

The chairman of the Judicial Committee noted that Jackson would appear before the Senate for the third time as a nominee for the post of judge and for the fourth time overall.

Jackson was appointed to the U.S. Punishment Commission under former President Barack Obama in 2010 before becoming a judge in the DC District Court in 2013. President Biden appointed Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit last year.

“If you’re able to be the first American, you can bring credentials for a better job, and he does,” Durbin said.

Jackson’s trial is set to begin on March 21, Durbin announced Wednesday, before each judicial committee member will have the opportunity to meet with Senator Jackson. After March 21, Durbin said he would also make the nominee available to any senator willing to talk to him.

Democrats say they expect Jackson to be confirmed in a few weeks. If so, retired Justice Stephen Brayer is expected to take his seat at the end of his current term in late June or early July.