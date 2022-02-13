Durham motion alleges Trump Tower ‘wiretapping’ Mark Levin discovered in 2017: ‘Real insurrection’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Gadget Clock host Mark Levine has been criticized by the media for the past five years for revealing a “conspiracy theory” that Donald Trump is being spied on ahead of the 2016 presidential election. A filing by Special Counsel John Durham can now prove him.

In 2017, the Los Angeles Times headlined “How the False conspiracy theory Wire tapping causes fire, “CNN” The birth of a conspiracy theory : How Trump’s Wartap Claim Began “and the Washington Post” Mark Levine inspired Trump Wartaping conspiracy theory. Now that he’s introducing the president, the “news cycle is flooded.” Levin was accused by the media of spreading “conspiracy theories” that spied on Trump, who soon said that “McCarthyism” was going on in real time.

“How many phone calls from Donald Trump, if any, have been intercepted by the administration and recorded by the Obama administration?” Levin said on his radio show March 2, 2017. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is the real scandal.”

Levin cited “fingerprints” from articles published by the New York Times and the Washington Post as evidence of spying, citing stories that the Obama administration “shook Russia’s efforts to weaken the presidential election and spread information about possible contacts between them.” Elected Donald J. Trump and allies of the Russians. “

“And I said at the time, whether it’s a secret or something else, they’re spying. Or they’re spying on its propaganda, or they’re spying on the transition team, and it’s been going on for some time,” Levin told Gadget Clock Digital on Sunday. Said in a phone interview.

Levin – as well as former President Trump and his allies – was denounced by the LA Times as “working like a hall of mirrors”, arguing in 2016 that “information is distorted, misrepresented or ignored in the service of political propaganda.” President Barack Obama and his allies spied on Trump before confronting Hillary Clinton.

Docs to date of the announced Trump-Russia investigation: what to know

The media coverage of Trump’s spying before 2016 was carried out until the next election. “60 Minutes” reporter Leslie Stahl even slammed the president in an interview in 2020 when he said “the biggest scandal was when they spied on my campaign.”

“It’s ’60 minutes’ and we can’t keep something we can’t verify,” Stahl fired back.

Fast forward to February 2022, a court hearing from Special Counsel Durham can now prove Levine.

Lawyer for Clinton The campaign pays a technology company to “infiltrate” Trump Tower’s servers and later White House According to the filing, in an attempt to tie Trump to Russia.

Clinton campaign pays for ‘infiltrator’ Trump Tower, White House servers to link Trump to Russia: Durham

The Durham lawsuit, filed by former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, has been filed in connection with a possible conflict of interest, which has led to allegations of making false statements to federal agents. Before the election, Susman told the FBI that he was not working for Clinton when he released documents accusing Trump of associating with Russia. He pleaded not guilty.

The filing alleges that Sussmann “filed and reported complaints to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a US-based Internet company (Internet Company 1) and Clinton’s publicity technology executive (Tech Executive 1).”

Susman’s “billing records reflect” that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his actions in the Russian Bank-1 allegations,” according to Durham’s filing.

Special Counsel John Durham “is still working,” Garland said

During his tenure as attorney general in 2019, Bill Barr told the Senate that he thinks Trump’s presidential campaign was “spied on.” However, he did not say exactly what the “espionage” was.

Levine added that the alleged spying that took place before 2016 turned into an attempt to change the voting law in 2020 in order to “do whatever it takes humanely to stop Trump.”

“It was the beginning of the greatest uprising. And I would argue that even in what happened between 2016 and 2020, on top of that, changes to the electoral law and violations of the federal constitution. This is an addition,” Levine said. “They will do everything possible to stop Trump, to stop his supporters and to propagate their agenda in a humane way.”

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

“That’s the real rebellion, isn’t it,” Levine said.

Trump took Victory in his arms after the revelations, saying he had been proven guilty and that Susman’s alleged crimes would be “punishable by death” during a “powerful period”.

“The latest appeal by Special Counsel (John) Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidential spying were carried out by Hillary Clinton’s campaign financing operatives in an attempt to establish a fully-fledged connection with Russia,” Trump wrote after the file was first leaked. Reported by Gadget Clock on Saturday.

Get the Gadget Clock app here

“It’s a much bigger scandal than Watergate in terms of scope and dimension, and those who knew and were involved in this espionage operation should be brought to justice.”

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.