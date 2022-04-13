Durham probe: Judge denies Sussmann motion to dismiss case; trial to begin next month



A federal judge presiding over the case of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman has rejected a request by special counsel John Durham to dismiss the case against him, ordering that the trial proceed as planned next month.

Susman, in February, filed a motion to dismiss the case against him. Susman was charged with making a false statement to a federal agent and is not guilty.

Durham has released a text message from former Clinton lawyer Michael Susman, saying he was “lying in writing.”

In a court case filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper outlined the charges against Susman brought in by the Durham Imperial Grand Jury last year.

Cooper details Durham’s allegations, alleging that Susman told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working “for any client” when he requested and held a meeting. Which he allegedly presented “alleged data and” white papers “that showed a secret communication channel between the Kremlin-linked Trump organization and Alpha Bank.

“Specifically, Susman told Baker that she was not attending meetings on behalf of any client when, in fact, she was meeting and giving information on behalf of two specific clients: (1) a technology-industry executive named Rodney Joff and (2) Hillary Clinton’s presidential election. Campaign, “Cooper wrote.

Durham probe: Judge rejects Susman’s request to strike Special Counsel’s ‘factual background’

“The FBI has launched an investigation based on information provided by Susman, but ultimately determined that there was insufficient evidence to support the existence of a communication channel between the Trump campaign and the Russian bank,” Cooper wrote. “Susman is not guilty of any wrongdoing and has denied any wrongdoing to the FBI.”

Cooper wrote that Susman’s only “reason for dismissal” in his case was that “although the allegations were true, his alleged misrepresentation to Baker was unconstitutional and therefore could not justify conviction under USC 1001” by a federal agent. False statements.

“The court will reject this proposal,” Cooper wrote, noting that the criterion of materiality under the U.S. Code is whether the “statement” has a natural tendency to influence, or is capable of influencing, either an isolated decision or some other action. [government] The agency to which it was addressed. “

Clinton campaign lawyer Susman Durham seeks dismissal of prosecution

Cooper explained that Susman had argued that his alleged statement to Baker – that he was not in a meeting on behalf of a client – probably did not affect what he saw as the only “isolated decision” before the bureau at the time: Trump’s campaign claims with Russian banks Whether an investigation will be launched. “

Cooper said Susman “ignored the second part of the test in most cases: whether the statement could affect the agency’s ‘other work’.”

“Susman wants to hold this holding cabin in a statement given during an ongoing investigation, but the court sees no basis for that bright-line division,” Cooper wrote. “As the Special Counsel argues, it is at least possible that statements made to law enforcement agencies prior to the investigation could materially affect the course of the investigation. Susman does not provide any legal authority to the contrary.”

Cooper noted that Susman’s alleged statement “is a very different question from whether it was actually able to influence the FBI’s initiation or subsequent conduct, and one that is debated between the two sides.”

“This is how the battle line is drawn, but the court cannot resolve this stalemate before the trial,” Cooper wrote.

Cooper, meanwhile, rejected Susman’s offer to “strike” a “real background” section in the Durham filing in February.

Sussmann’s legal team filed a motion in February claiming that the court would “strike” parts of Durham’s February 11 filing, including the “Factual Background” section, claiming it would “stigmatize” a jury pool.

“I’m not going to strike anything off the record,” Cooper said during a status hearing last month. “The impact of the filing has already passed.”

Durham, filing with the “Factual Background” in the February 11 question, alleges that Susman provided information to two U.S. government agencies from a tech executive that was Russia-based to Donald Trump, who was running for president at the time. Alpha Bank.

The tech executive has since introduced himself as Rodney Joff. Jeff is not named in the Durham filing and has not been charged with any crime.

Durham alleges that Susman, Joff, and Joff’s associates “exploited” Internet traffic to create a “presumption” about a “designated healthcare provider,” the Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the U.S. president’s executive office. ‘And’ narrative ‘”binds Trump to Russia.

Durham alleges that Alpha Bank’s allegations reflect Susman’s “billing records” that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his work.”

Sussmann’s legal team, in its move to “strike” the allegations, said Durham “did more than file a document identifying a potential conflict of interest.”

“Rather, the Special Prosecutor has again filed a lawsuit in this case which contains unnecessarily biased – and false – allegations that are irrelevant to his speed and alleged crime, and clearly politicized the case, intended to harass and tarnish media coverage. Jury Pool,” Susman said. The lawyers said.

In a separate motion, Durham argued that there was “no grounds” to “strike” any part of his filing and that his office had pushed back against claims that it “deliberately wanted to politicize the case.” He defended his inclusion in the “additional factual details”, which he argued were the focus of “Susman’s” evidence of “alleged criminal conduct.”

Although he did not approve of Susman’s strike, Judge Cooper appeared on Thursday to criticize the prosecution, saying the latest “dust” hit him “as a side show.”

Susman’s trial is set to begin on May 16.