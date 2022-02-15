Durham probe making progress | Gadget Clock



Progress – Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation has been “accelerated” and more people are “cooperating” and coming before a federal grand jury that was previously reported, a source familiar with the investigation told Gadget Clock. Continue reading.

Money back in return – As the Defend-the-Police movement spread across the country in 2020, the budget of school resource officers was reduced and many officers were removed from the hallways. About two years later, that is about to change. Continue reading.

Half time recap – Monday’s episode of CNN’s “New Day” featured a segment that discussed what it might mean for the Super Bowl haftime show and the Black Lives Matter movement, with one guest claiming it was a “bad day.” Continue reading.

Trump’s Truth – Gadget Clock host Tucker Carlson said in Monday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue, “If you take a closer look at Donald Trump in his four years in office, and we did, it becomes even clearer what Trump is claiming.” Maybe that could be true. Continue reading.

Baptism error? – A priest has resigned from a Catholic church in Phoenix, Arizona, because he was determined to change a word and mistakenly baptize thousands over the decades. Continue reading.

Politics

Dames Durham Dilemma – Democrats who once insisted on defending then-special counsel Robert Mueller to ensure that his Russian investigation would proceed without interference sounded completely different when the Trump administration appointed John Durham as special adviser to continue the investigation into the source of the same Russian investigation. Continue reading.

Acceptance of AOC offenses – Correspondent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., According to an interview published Monday, linked the increase in child tax credit expiration towards the end of the year to an increase in theft in New York City. Continue reading.

Anthony Weiner Dodges – Insulted former politician Anthony Weiner surprised the “Hannity” host on Monday, avoiding the question of whether he had changed. Continue reading.

Political bloodshed? – 2010 Midterm was a historically bad year for Democrats, and this year’s Midterm 2010 reflects the challenges Democrats faced. Continue reading.

Putin’s plan – Many in the West have suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be doing something “significant”. But according to Dmitry Suslov, Russia’s foreign policy chief, Russia’s action is proceeding according to plan. Continue reading.

Opinions

Katie McFarland – Hitler’s propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels, once said, “If you lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually believe it.” That’s exactly what Hillary Clinton’s campaigners did when she ran for president in 2016. They hacked the network server of the then candidate Donald Trump in the hope of discovering a nefarious Trump-Russia connection. They couldn’t find anything because there was nothing to find. But don’t think anything, they will just create something. Continue reading.

David Marcus – OTTAWA – Trucker demonstrations in the shadow of the country’s parliament building on Ottawa soil are like no other in recent memory. Continue reading

Sen. John Thun, Representative. Steve Scalaize – We have devoted much of our career to war and to overthrow heavy-handed government orders. One thing we’ve learned over the years is that while Democrats have power in Washington, they usually use it to impose freedom-restricting rules, whether on small businesses, family farmers, or inventors. But we’ve never seen Democrats try to control children’s behavior – so far. Continue reading.

Charles E. Stanley Jr. – On the evening of March 26, 1943, my father was alone in the Army on Friday night, and most of his fellow aviation students were out of town blowing steam. He decided to join this religious retreat instead. Continue reading.

Emily Siddle – Last year, President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan (ARP) – a nearly $ 2 trillion bill sold as a critical stimulus to a flagging economy, allegedly “focusing on what people need most.” In short, opponents were right about the bill – and legislators who support this wasteful and detrimental deficit expenditure should be held accountable. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 86 – James Highsmith, head of Project HOOD’s Violence Prevention Team, appeared at an earlier rooftop revision to discuss how his team’s efforts have prevented as many as 50 retaliatory killings per month. Later, many readers sent emails asking for more details on how the program worked. So, on the 86th day of its 100-day rooftop surveillance to raise funds for a building for Project HOOD Community Center, Pastor Corey Brooks again invited Highsmith to continue their conversation. CContinue reading.

Fox business

Consumer pain – Wholesale prices may accelerate in January as strong consumer demand and epidemic-related supply-chain snarls continue to fuel the highest inflation in decades. Continue reading.

Education Scorecard – WalletHub compares all 50 U.S. states based on 18 measurements, such as the share of adults aged 25 and over, at least one high school diploma, school system standards, blue tape per capita school, public high school graduation rate, and NAEP math and reading test scores. Continue reading.

Biden’s economic register – According to the Heritage Foundation’s annual index of economic independence, the US economy has plunged to an all-time low under President Biden. Continue reading.

In other news

Complaints of housewives- According to The Saltlake Tribune, “Real Housewives of Saltlake” star Jane Shah and her assistant have been accused of running a telemarketing scheme that federal prosecutors say has taken advantage of hundreds of “unprotected, often elderly, working-class people.” . Continue reading.

Obscured by masks – Eugene “Ed” Norton, a Korean war veteran from Reading, Massachusetts. Because. Continue reading.

Meadows Lark – Jamie-Lynn Siegler, who played Meadow Soprano on the show from 1999 to 2007, helped Chevrolet pull his all-electric Chevy Silverado to the first sequel of “The Sopranos”. Continue reading.

Rogan on CNN CrossShare – CNN has been leveling significant attacks on podcast star Joe Rogan for months, advising him to fire him for past comments and even comparing some of his past statements to the January 6 Capitol riots. Continue reading.

‘Green Valentines’ – Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady shared their Valentine’s Day gifts on social media on Tuesday – choosing the same gift for each other. Continue reading A

Video of the day

Today’s picture

SpaceX will send billionaire Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift 4 Payments, back into space as part of a series of missions dubbed the Polaris program. Isaacman, who financed and served as commander of SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 flight in September, has agreed to buy three additional private spaceflight, including Starship’s first full crew mission. Click here for the story behind the photo.

Fox Weather

Last word

