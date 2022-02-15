Durham probe: ‘Tech Executive-1’ says allegations tying Trump to Russia shared with CIA



A spokesman for the person identified as “Tech Executive-1” in the latest filing of Special Counsel John Durham has apparently identified the Central Intelligence Agency as the “second” federal government agency where Clinton’s campaign lawyer Michael Susman has provided an “updated set of complaints.” Establishing “a conjecture” and “narrative” by tying Donald Trump to Russia.

Durham filed a motion on Feb. 11, first reported by Gadget Clock, focusing on a potential conflict of interest related to Susman’s representation, which has been accused of making a false statement to a federal agent. Susman pleaded not guilty.

Susman is accused of telling FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working “for any client” when he requested and held a meeting with the Kremlin. Trump allegedly presented “alleged data and” white paper “between the organization and Alpha Bank, revealing a secret communication channel.

In a Feb. 11 filing in Durham, entitled “Factual Background,” the special prosecutor alleges that Susman filed the complaint with the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) and a U.S.-based Internet company. Internet companies 1) and the Clinton campaign. ”

Rodney Joff has been identified as “Tech Executive-1”. No charges have been filed against Joff.

Durham’s filing states that Susman’s “billing records” reflect that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his actions in the Russian Bank-1 allegations.”

According to the Durham filing, Tech Executive-1, Joff, assigned the researchers to “mine Internet data to establish a ‘conjecture’ and ‘narrative’ to link then-candidate Trump to Russia.”

“By doing so, Tech Executive-1 indicated that it wanted to please certain ‘VIPs’, referring to Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaigners,” Durham’s filing said.

Durham further wrote in the filing that during Sussmann’s trial, the government would establish that Internet Data Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates had domain name system (DNS) Internet traffic “(i) related to a specific healthcare provider, (ii) Trump. Tower, (iii) Donald Trump’s Central Park West Apartment Building, and (iv) the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP). “

Durham said the Internet company that Tech Executive-1 worked for came to access and maintain a dedicated server for the president’s executive office “as part of a sensitive system through which it provides DNS resolution services to the EOP.”

“Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates have exploited the system by mining EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of collecting derogatory information about Donald Trump,” Durham said.

Joff, a spokesman for Tech Executive-1, defended his job on Tuesday.

“Contrary to these recent filing allegations, Mr. Joff is an apolitical Internet security expert who has worked for decades for the U.S. government, who has never worked for a political party, and who has provided legal access to DNS data obtained from a private client. The executive office (EOP) was providing DNS services, “a spokesman for Joff said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Under the terms of the agreement, data may be accessed to detect and analyze any security breach or threat,” a spokesman for Geoff continued. “As a result of the hacking of EOP and DNC servers in 2015 and 2016, respectively, there were serious and legitimate national security concerns about Russia’s attempts to infiltrate the 2016 elections.”

Durham’s filing also reveals that Susman provided “an updated set of allegations” with Russian bank data to “a second US government agency” in 2017 and additional allegations concerning Trump.

Durham said the allegations were “partly based on alleged DNS traffic” that was linked to Tech Executive-1 and others “related to Trump Tower, Donald Trump’s New York City apartment building, the EOP and the aforementioned healthcare provider.”

A spokesman for Geoff suggested that the second federal government agency was the CIA.

“After identifying DNS queries from Russian-made Yota phones in the vicinity of the Trump campaign and EOP, reputable cyber-security researchers were deeply concerned about the discrepancies in the data and produced a report of their findings, which was later shared,” said a CIA spokesman.

In Susman’s meeting with a second U.S. government agency, Durham stated that he had “provided data on Internet Protocol (IP) addresses connected to a Russian mobile phone supplier that these companies claim to reflect suspicious DNS lookups,” and claimed that the lookups “display”. “Trump and / or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in and around the White House.”

“The Special Counsel’s Office has not identified any support for these allegations,” Durham wrote, adding that “lookups were not uncommon in the United States.”

“For example, the fact that Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates collected more complete data – but did not provide it to Agency 2 – reflects that between 2014 and 2017, approximately 3 million Russian phones had a total lookup – Prover 1 IP address. Which originated with US-based IP addresses, “wrote Durham.” Less than 1,000 of these lookups originated with authorized IP addresses with Trump Tower. “

Durham added that the data collected by Tech Executive-1 further shows that the investigation began during the Obama administration and a few years before the Trump administration took power, which he said was “another fact that the allegations were dropped.”

“In his meeting with Agency-2 staff, Defendant also made a remarkably similar false statement, similar to that of the FBI General Counsel,” Durham wrote. “In particular, the defendant insisted that he was not representing any particular client in making the above allegations.”

“True and indeed, the defendant was representing Tech Executive-1 – a fact that the defendant later admitted under oath in testimony before Congress in December 2017, without identifying the client’s name,” Durham wrote.

A CIA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

Meanwhile, late Monday, Sussmann’s lawyers asked the court to “strike” from his filing in the Durham’s “Factual Background” section, claiming it would “stigmatize” the jury pool before his trial.

“Unfortunately, the special counsel did more than just file a document identifying potential conflicts of interest,” Susman’s attorney wrote. “Rather, the Special Prosecutor has again filed a lawsuit in this case which contains unnecessarily biased – and false – allegations that are irrelevant to his proposal and the alleged crime, and clearly intended to politicize the case, burn media coverage and tarnish the image.”

Susman’s attorneys added: “Sadly, the special prosecutor seems to be succeeding in trying to persuade Mr. Susman’s case of unfair and biased media coverage.”

Susman’s legal team has called on the court to “strike at the actual background of the special counsel’s proposal in accordance with the court’s inherent powers” in a “fashion of appropriate sanction for conduct that abuses the judicial process.”

At the moment, Durham has indicted three people as part of its investigation: Susman in September 2021, Igor Danchenko in November 4, 2021, and Kevin Klinsmith in August 2020.

Danchenko was charged with making a false statement and accusing the FBI of lying about the source of the information he provided to Christopher Steele for the anti-Trump dossier.

Kevin Klinsmith was also charged with making false statements. Kleinsmith was referred for probation by the Office of the Inspector General of Justice, which conducted its own review of the Russian investigation.

Specifically, Inspector General accuses Klinsmith, albeit without naming names, of changing an email about Page that he is “not a source” for another government agency. Page says he was a source for the CIA. The DOJ relied on that claim, filing its third and final renewal petition in 2017 to disclose Carter Page, a Trump campaign associate, under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).