Durham says ‘no basis’ to strike ‘factual background’ from filing, denies intent to ‘politicize’ Sussmann case



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Special Counsel John Durham said Thursday that there was “no basis” for Clinton’s campaign lawyer, Michael Susman, to “strike” any part of his recent filing despite such a proposal.

Durham backtracked on the claim that his office “deliberately sought to politicize the case” and instead defended its inclusion “additional factual details”, which he argued were the focus of evidence on “Susman’s” alleged criminal conduct.

On Tuesday, Sussmann’s legal team filed a motion that the court claim a “strike” as part of Durham’s Feb. 11 filing, which included a section entitled “Factual Background,” and claimed that the departments would “stigmatize” the jury pool.

Clinton campaign lawyer Susman has asked the court to “strike” Durham’s ‘factual background’ from the latest filing.

Durham, in a new filing Thursday night, asked the court to “deny the settlement motion.”

“As a preliminary matter, the defense counsel assumed the government’s bad faith and claimed that the special counsel’s office deliberately sought to politicize the case, harass media coverage and tarnish the jury pool,” Durham’s filing said.

“This is simply not true,” Durham noted, adding that his February 11 filing “included two paragraphs of limited additional factual details in his proposal for valid and simple reasons.”

“First, these paragraphs reflect behaviors that involve and are part of central events to prove the defendant’s alleged criminal conduct.”

“Second, the government has included these paragraphs to inform the court of one of the possible contradictions described in the government’s proposal, such as a member of the defense team working in the executive office of the President of the United States. (” EOP “) , “Wrote Durham

Durham added: “If third parties or members of the media misinterpret, undervalue or otherwise misinterpret the information contained in the government’s proposal, it does not in any way weaken the legitimate reasons for the government’s inclusion of this information.”

“In light of the above, there is no basis to hit any part of the government’s proposal,” Durham wrote, adding that the government intends to submit the proposal so that it can “discuss further to explain why these and other relevant information constitute relevant.” And evidence admissible in the trial. ”

Durham, in a Feb. 11 filing that focused on identifying conflicts of interest with one of Susman’s lawyers, revealed that his office had learned that a member of Susman’s defense had “previously served as special counsel to the then FBI director until 2014.”

“In connection with that work, Defense Team-1 developed professional and / or personal relationships with a number of individuals who were later involved in the FBI’s investigation into the Russian Bank-1 allegations and / or were knowledgeable,” Durham wrote in February. 11 Filing, adding that after his employment with the FBI, Defense Team-1 “served as an attorney at the EOP from 2014 to early 2017 which involved some of the above practical issues that the government hopes will be relevant. The process of trial and punishment. “

Susman has been accused of making false statements as part of Durham’s investigation into the source of the Trump-Russia investigation. Susman pleaded not guilty.

Durham alleges that Susman told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working “for any client” when he requested and held a meeting where he presented alleged data. And ‘white papers’ that allegedly exposed a secret communication channel between the Kremlin-linked Trump Organization and Alpha Bank.

Clinton campaign lawyer Susman Durham seeks dismissal of prosecution

Durham, in his Feb. 11 filing, sued Susman and his legal team under the “Factual Background” section, alleging that Susman provided information from a technology executive to two U.S. government agencies that tried to bind him. Donald Trump, who was then the presidential candidate at Russia-based Alpha Bank.

The tech executive has since introduced himself as Rodney Joff. Jeff was not named in the Durham filing and no charges were brought against him.

In that section of the Durham filing, he alleges that Susman, Joff, and Joff’s associates “exploited” Internet traffic related to a “special healthcare provider,” the Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the executive office of the United States president. States to establish a “conjecture” and a “narrative”, then link Trump to Russia and bring him to federal government.

In the filing, Durham said Susman’s “billing records reflect” that he had “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his work” in the Alpha Bank allegations.

Earlier in the week, Susman’s legal team said Durham “did more than file a document identifying potential conflicts of interest.”

“Rather, the Special Prosecutor has again filed a lawsuit in this case which contains unnecessarily biased – and false – allegations that are irrelevant to his proposal and irrelevant to the alleged crime and clearly intended to politicize the case, harass media coverage and tarnish the image.” , “Said Susman’s lawyers.

Further, on Thursday, Susman’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the case against him altogether. Durham’s filing on Thursday night was not a response to a motion to dismiss the case against Susman, but was the initial move to “strike” a “real background” from his filing earlier in the week.

The “Factual Background” section of Durham’s filing alleges that Susman and the tech executive met and communicated with another legal partner, who served as general counsel for the Clinton campaign. Sources told Gadget Clock that the lawyer is Mark Elias, who worked for the law firm Parkinson’s Cove.

Durham said the Internet company that Joff worked for came “as part of a sensitive arrangement for the President’s executive office to access and maintain dedicated servers through which it provided DNS resolution services at EOP.”

“Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates have exploited the system by mining EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of collecting derogatory information about Donald Trump,” Durham said.

Joff, a spokesman for Tech Executive-1, defended his job on Tuesday.

“After the Trump campaign and the detection of DNS queries from Russian-made Yota phones in the vicinity of the EOP, reputable cyber-security researchers became deeply concerned about the discrepancies in the data and produced a report of their findings, which was later shared with the CIA,” said Joff’s spokesman.

In Susman’s meeting with a second U.S. government agency, Durham stated that he had “provided data that these entities of Internet Protocol (IP) addresses connected to a Russian mobile phone supplier claim to reflect suspicious DNS lookups,” and claimed that the lookups “display”. Trump and / or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in and around the White House. “

“The Special Counsel’s Office has not identified any support for these allegations,” Durham wrote, adding that “lookups were not uncommon in the United States.”

“For example, the fact that Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates collected more complete data – but did not provide it to Agency 2 – reflects that between 2014 and 2017, approximately 3 million Russian phones had a total lookup – Prover 1 IP address. Which originated with US-based IP addresses, “Durham wrote.” Less than 1,000 of these lookups originated with authorized IP addresses with Trump Tower. “

Durham added that the data collected by Joff also showed that investigations began in early 2014, during the Obama administration and a few years before the Trump administration took office, which he said was “another fact that the allegations were dropped.”

“In his meeting with Agency-2 staff, Defendant also made a remarkably similar false statement, similar to that of the FBI General Counsel,” Durham wrote. “In particular, the defendant insisted that he was not representing any particular client in making the above allegations.”

“True and indeed, the defendant was representing Tech Executive-1 – a fact that the defendant later admitted under oath in testimony before Congress in December 2017, without identifying the client’s name,” Durham wrote.

A CIA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

Meanwhile, in Susman’s proposal on Thursday to dismiss the case altogether, her legal party has filed a lawsuit against the “extraordinary prosecution overrich”.

Susman’s legal team insisted he “did not make any false statements to the FBI.” The attorney added that the false statements made by the accused were “about a completely incidental matter,” and “unfounded as a matter of law.”

“False statements to the government have long been a crime. But the law only criminalizes false statements that are material – false statements are important because they can actually influence a particular government decision,” the lawyers wrote, adding that, on the contrary, “incidental “False statements about” cannot give rise to material and criminal liability. “

“Accordingly, where individuals have been sued for giving tips to government investigators, historically they have been accused of making false statements only where the tip itself has been accused of being false, as this is the only statement that can influence a particular decision to start.” “The lawyers wrote. “In fact, the defense is not aware of any case where a person has given a tip to the government and has been accused of making a false statement other than giving a false tip. But that is exactly what has happened here.”

Lawyers argued that Susman met with the FBI “voluntarily” in the autumn of 2016 “to pass on information raising national security concerns.”

“He met with the FBI, in other words, to give a tip,” Susman’s lawyers wrote. “There is no allegation in the complaint that the tip he gave was false. And there is no allegation that he believed the tip he gave was false. Rather, Mr. Susman has been accused of making a false statement about a completely incidental matter.” It is a fact that even the Special Counsel’s own allegations have failed to address the FBI’s decision to open an investigation. “

“Allowing this case to proceed would increase the risk of criminalizing common practice, increase First Amendment concerns, discourage honest citizens from coming forward with tips, and calm the advocacy of lawyers contacting the government,” his lawyers argued.

“The Special Counsel should not protest the unprecedented and illegal overreach and dismiss the single count against Mr. Susman,” they added.

Neither Durham nor the court responded to Susman’s offer to dismiss the case.