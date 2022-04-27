Durham team argues ‘strong intersection’ between Christopher Steele work, Sussmann allegations against Trump



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Prosecutors in Special Counsel John Durham’s party argued in federal court Wednesday that there was a “strong gap” in the opposition’s investigation against then-candidate Donald Trump, which former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele collected for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and Clinic’s presidential campaign. Allegedly tried to tie the knot with the FBI.

Susman’s defense attorneys called Steele a “lightning rod” and argued that presenting anything about him or his work at trial would be biased against their client.

Durham has published a text message from former Clinton lawyer Michael Susman, saying he was “lying in writing.”

During a speedy hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper heard arguments from both the Special Counsel’s team and the defense attorney for Susman about various testimonies and whether they could be admitted for trial.

Both sides agreed that Susman met with Steele in July 2016. During that meeting, Durham’s team argued that he had told Steele about Alpha Bank’s allegations, and on Wednesday, prosecutors claimed that after that meeting, Steele was immediately tasked with investigating Alpha-related allegations. Banks.

Prosecutors, however, have made it clear that they will not call Steele as a witness during the Susman trial, which could be more challenging for the government to call his name and job during the trial.

Sussmann’s defense attorney Sean Berkowitz argued Wednesday that “the implication of Steel’s name” would be “unnecessarily biased.”

But Durham’s team says that even without Steele, they believe the evidence, though “limited”, would show a “strong gap” between Steele’s anti-steel research and Susman’s “alpha bank efforts.”

“Clinton’s campaign manager has told the government that he sees a mix of anti-Steel research and Alpha Bank’s research,” said government prosecutor Andrew Defilipis. Fusion GPS.

Durham, in previous court filings, has sought to outline the connection between Susman and the now-infamous and infamous anti-Trump dossier, with allegations of alleged collusion between Trump and the Russian government.

Durham says CIA finds data on Trump-Russia connection allegations ‘not technically admirable’, ‘user-created’

The unwritten dossier was written by Steele, a former British intelligence officer and commissioned by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

The law firm Perkins Coie is the firm through which the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Clinton campaign funded the anti-Trump dossier.

Durham’s team, on Wednesday, argued that Susman’s meeting with Steele in July 2016 was in fact “probable and relevant.”

Durham said in a filing earlier this month that Susman “represented and acted on the Clinton campaign with his extensive anti-research efforts” and “took steps to integrate Alpha Bank’s allegations with anti-research efforts.”

Durham’s team argued that the evidence was “highly probable” because it established that Susman “represented and worked with the larger anti-Clinton campaign research effort.”

Durham’s main allegation is that Susman told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016 – less than two months before the 2016 presidential election – that when he requested and held a meeting where he “presented the alleged data,” he “did it for a client.” “Not working. And the “white paper” that allegedly exposed a secret communication channel between the Kremlin-linked Trump organization and Alpha Bank.

In a filing earlier this month, Durham offered to accept Clinton’s campaign tweets from October 31, 2016.

Durham may cite former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s October 31, 2016 tweet: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a secret server that linked the Trump administration to a Russian-based bank.”

Durham investigation: Judge rejects motion to dismiss case; The trial is set to begin next month

A second tweet from Clinton since that day said “it’s time to answer serious questions about Trump’s relationship with Russia.”

However, a federal judge ruled Wednesday that the court would dismiss Clinton’s campaign tweets as a hearing.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, the judge, prosecution and defense discussed the role of “Tech-Executive-1”, who confirmed to Gadget Clock that Rodney Joff.

Defense wants to call Jaff as a witness during Susman’s trial, while the prosecution is asking the judge to deny that request. The judge said he would accept arguments on the matter under consultation, but agreed that Joff appears to be the “main witness”.

Susman’s trial is set to begin on May 16.