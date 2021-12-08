During Corona Jharkhand government Rupees 42 lakh for 2 cricket matches with CM MLA Journalist Jharkhand Cabinet in fix over this bill

It’s been almost two years since the corona pandemic came. During this there was a serious economic crisis all around. However, now such an expenditure of more than 42 lakh rupees of the Jharkhand government has come to the fore, which could have been avoided. This is the cost of two unofficial cricket matches played between MLAs and media persons. In this, the Chief Minister of the state Hemant Soren was the man of the match in a match.

The Indian Express obtained some data from the Department of Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. According to those figures, these bills are ‘under process’. A senior official told The Indian Express that the set of bills had not been cleared twice – once at the departmental level and then at the cabinet level.

RTI data shows that out of the total amount, around Rs 33 lakh was spent on buying new kits alone. The new kit includes tracksuit, t-shirt, cap, kit bag, socks and shoes. Both cricket matches were played with tennis-ball. Tennis ball cricket generally does not require protective equipment such as pads, gloves, guards and helmets.

According to the official, the procured sporting goods were distributed among over 100 people, including officials and workers of the state assembly, all 82 MLAs and media persons. However, only 33 participants had entered the fray, the official said.

The official said that the ‘work order’ for procuring the goods was not issued through tender. That is why the proposal for payment was signed by Sports Minister Hafizul Hasan and sent to the cabinet for approval.

When Indian Express contacted Sports Minister Hafizul Hasan in this regard, he said, “I do not want to say anything on this matter.” Hafizul Hasan is the MLA from Madhupur Assembly Constituency.

Sports department secretary Amitabh Kushal could not be reached for comment. Official sources said, “These matches are played annually. This is not a new thing.’ Pradeep Yadav, a Congress MLA who played the match, said, “We played to give a message to the people to promote the game. It was like a get-together (informal social event or party).’

‘Everything we got was of very high quality,’ he said. I’m still using that shoe… I don’t know how much it cost.’ The Congress is part of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand with Hemant Soren’s JMM and RJD.

The first match was played on March 18 between Chief Minister XI including Hemant Soren and Speaker XI led by Speaker Rabindranath Mahto. Speaker XI defeated CM XI by scoring 74 runs in 10 overs. Batting first, Speaker XI scored 73 runs in 12 overs. Soren, who scored 11 runs, was declared man of the match.

RTI records show that a total bill of Rs 30.85 lakh was deposited for this match played at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium. It shows an expenditure of Rs 23.99 lakh on tracksuits, T-shirts, caps, kit bags, socks and shoes. Apart from Rs 3.17 lakh for food packets and snacks and bills for other items, Rs 1.29 lakh was spent as supply fuel for lights.

The second match was played on 22 March at Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Jharkhand. There CM XI scored 191 runs for 4 wickets in the first 15 overs. Later, the rival team Media XI were restricted to 153 for two in 15 overs.

RTI records show that a total of over Rs 11.33 lakh bills were deposited for this match. This includes bills for tracksuits, T-shirts, caps, kit bags, socks and shoes among other items of Rs 9.37 lakh.

On condition of anonymity, sports department officials said that as per the prescribed norms, the amount exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh had sought the approval of the cabinet. CPI(ML) MLA from Bagodar Vinod Singh was also among those who received the new cricket kit.

Vinod Singh says, ‘I went to watch the match for a few minutes. My assistant had found a bag with a track-suit, shoes and other items. I didn’t want to take it, but since it was already given, I didn’t return it.’

He told, ‘My assistant took him with him. But the point is that the government should not spend that much amount for appearances on such matches. To strengthen the sports culture of the state, money should be spent at the panchayat level.