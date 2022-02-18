During IPL Virat Kohli Gave Surprise To Mohammad Siraj Indian Cricketer Recall His Days Of Struggle

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj recalled his struggling days in the RCB podcast. Siraj told that his father was an auto driver. He used to give them 60 rupees daily to go to Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. Since Uppal Stadium was far away from Siraj’s house, the amount of Rs 60 was very less, but Siraj somehow managed the same amount of money.

During the conversation, Siraj also told the story of Virat Kohli being surprised by him. Royal Challengers Bangalore retained Virat Kohli, Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022. In the podcast, Siraj said that IPL gave him fame and taught him how to live in social circles.

Sharing an anecdote related to Kohli, Siraj said, ‘I had invited all the teammates of RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) for dinner at my house. I went straight home from the hotel. When I called him (Virat), he said, I have stiffness in my back, I can’t come. I told them to rest. What more could I have said.’

Siraj further said, ‘But, when everyone came, I saw them getting down from the car. Everyone was there, PP (Parthiv Patel) bhai, (Yuzvendra) Chahal bhai. I just ran towards Bhaiya (Virat) and hugged him. That was the best surprise of my life, because Bhaiya (Virat) had said that he would not come. It has become news, Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki.

Recalling the days of struggle, Siraj said, when I used to go to the stadium for practice, during that time my family struggled a lot. I had a Platina (motorcycle). Dad used to give me 60 rupees for petrol. I used to reach Uppal Stadium with that money. Uppal Stadium was far away from my house.

Mohammad Siraj said, ‘When I was selected for the IPL, the financial problems of the family were over. Dad stopped driving the car. Mother stopped doing housework. We stopped living in a rented house. We bought a new house.

Siraj said, ‘I don’t want anything else in life. I just needed to make my parents happy. IPL has given me fame. It taught me how to be in the social circle of meeting and talking to so many people. I learned a lot from IPL.