During seven years 8.5 lakh people left the citizenship of India Center said in Parliament – 1 crore people are NRIs

The Union Home Ministry has announced that a decision is yet to be taken on creating an All India National Register of Citizens (NRC). However, any person who is covered under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can apply for Indian citizenship after the rules of the law are notified.

The central government says that during the last seven years, eight and a half lakh people have given up their citizenship of India. The government also said that about 100 lakh or more than one crore Indians are living abroad.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Parliament on 1 December that 6,08,162 Indians had renounced their citizenship in the last seven years till September 20. Of this, 1,11,287 people had renounced their Indian citizenship till September 20 this year. He said 10,645 foreign nationals, mostly from Pakistan (7,782) and Afghanistan (795), applied for Indian citizenship between 2016 and 2020. He also said that at present more than 100 lakh Indians are living abroad.

Regarding Assam, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, on the directions of the Supreme Court, a hard copy of the supplementary list of inclusion in NRC and online family wise list of exclusion from it has been published on 31 August 2019.