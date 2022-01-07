during shooting of Ramayana man was furious after seeing Arun Govil smoking

A video of Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram in the serial ‘Ramayana’, has surfaced, in which he told that he had given up cigarettes at the behest of a person.

Everyone will remember the religious serial ‘Ramayana’ produced by Ramanand Sagar. It was a show that gained the most popularity. At that time, only this show was waiting to be aired in every household. At the same time, all the actors of the show were misunderstood as the real God. Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the show, really looked like Lord Ram. Even today people know him by the same character.

There was a time, when people used to see Arun Govil, they used to touch his feet. Arun Govil also played his character with utmost honesty and best manner. At the same time, some time ago the starcast of Ramayana had reached Kapil Sharma’s show. In which Ram, Sita and Laxman i.e. Arun Govil, Deepika and Sunil Lahiri were included. A video of the same time has surfaced.

During the show, Arun Govil had narrated an anecdote of his, when he had given up smoking cigarettes at the behest of someone. Arun Govil told that ‘I was a very cigarette father at that time. I was smoking a cigarette in the corner behind the screen of the set during lunch time, when a man came there and started saying something to me in his own language. Despite not understanding the language, I understood that he was telling me something.

He further said that ‘I asked someone what they are saying. Then they told me that the person said ‘we think of you as God and you do all these things’. That is the day and today is the day I have never smoked a cigarette.

Talking about Arun Govil’s career, he started his acting career with the film ‘Paheli’. After that he was seen in many films. Which includes ‘Sawan Ko Aane Do’, ‘Ayash’, ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Himmatwala’, ‘Do Aankhen Barah Haath’ and Luv Kush. At the same time, the serial ‘Ramayana’ directed by Ramanand Sagar came on Doordarshan in 1987. In which he played the role of Lord Rama. He got tremendous popularity from this serial.

Later Arun Govil was recognized in every household. After this serial, he also appeared in characters like Lord Buddha, Shiva, Raja Harishchandra. At the same time, he was also seen and sung in some regional films.