During the debate, the anchor interrupted the Bollywood actor, used derogatory words, other guests objected to the language

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case continues to rage. Aryan Khan is currently in jail and the Bombay High Court will hear on Aryan Khan’s bail on 26 October i.e. Tuesday. This means that Aryan will have to stay in jail till 26 October.

There was a debate on this issue in the news channel ‘Aaj Tak’ show ‘Dangal’, in which Bollywood actor Nasir Abdullah lashed out at the anchor, after which the rest of the guests present in the panel expressed strong objection. Actor Nasir Abdullah said during the debate that they should not be the children of anyone, the treatment they are getting. This is not a serious crime.

Actually anchor Anjana Om Kashyap said on Aryan case that he is the son of Shahrukh Khan, so he should not be the target, but he should not take advantage of it either. After this Nasir Abdullah said that whether they are Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Om Puri, Amrish Puri or anyone else’s children, they should not be treated like this.

He said that I am not a fan of Shahrukh Khan, but what is happening, I do not feel right. While speaking, Nasir was seen laughing several times. He was repeatedly seen saying that do not speak in the middle and do not give speeches.

He said that this is not a serious crime. This is not rape and murder. If someone intended to take things for his entertainment, then what was the need to defame him so much, when that child had not even taken anything. During this, Nasir was pointing towards drugs.

He said that this is a matter of entertainment, leave it with a warning. Talk to his father. She is being humiliated by taking off her clothes. In Rishikesh, 20 percent of the sannyasins drink ganja, accordingly our jail will be filled.