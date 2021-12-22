During the hearing in the court, the lawyer started abusing the woman, HC said – such an act is not tolerated in front of the eyes, suspended

The court has also asked to give the names of those who took part in the obscene act. On the other hand, the Bar Councils of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have appointed Advocate R.D. Shantan Krishnan has been banned from practicing law.

The Madras High Court has suspended a lawyer for allegedly being found in “inappropriate” condition with a woman in a virtual court. After the indecent video clip of the lawyer went viral, the court has also directed to take appropriate disciplinary action against the lawyer taking suo motu cognizance.

Justice P.N. Prakash and Justice R Hemlata said about the incident in the court of Justice GK Ilanthiraiah, “The court cannot watch as a mute spectator to such shameless obscenity during the court proceedings.”

Lawyers seen in objectionable condition: Please tell that the practice of lawyer has also been banned. According to the information, the council has banned Santhana Krishnan from practicing in all the courts of the country till the disciplinary proceedings are completed. According to the video, on Monday, when the single judge was hearing through video conferencing, advocate Santhana appeared in an objectionable position with a woman. The video went viral on Tuesday.

Judges PN Prakash and R Hemlata have directed the CB-CID wing of the police to register a case and conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and file a report on December 23. Further, the judges directed the Tamil Nadu Bar Council to take appropriate disciplinary action against the lawyer.

Instructions to remove from the Internet: On Tuesday, the bench had said that the court cannot take the risk by being a mute spectator to such an act, after the video of the lawyer having an intimate pose with the woman went viral. On the other hand, the Chennai Police Commissioner has been instructed to stop the circulation of the video due to the video becoming increasingly viral. Also said that it should also be removed from the Internet.

The court said that it is contemplating reconsidering the hearing in hybrid mode. The acting Chief Justice will decide in this regard.