During the registration for the 10th installment of PM Kisan, you have not made any mistake, know how can you fix it? PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Know How to fix mistakes in an application for 10th installment of this Scheme

The objective of this scheme is to provide an income support of Rs 6000 for farmers across India having cultivable land with few exceptions. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was implemented by the government on 1 December 2018.

Lakhs of farmers are waiting to get the 10th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. It is believed that the 10th installment will be received in the middle of December. The farmers who have missed the previous installment can get it along with the current installment, which will be Rs.4000. The last date for registration for this scheme was 30 September.

Beneficiaries can check name through PM Kisan’s website pmkisan.gov.in or mobile app PMKISAN GoI. For better access, farmers without smartphones can connect to the hotline number through which you can register your complaint. Beneficiaries can check their details by visiting the link pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx. On opening this URL, some kind of screen will appear in front of you:

Installments are credited in three phases thrice a year, as per the financial year. The first is from April to July, the second from August to November and the third from December to March. The beneficiary can know the status of the money received under PM Kisan through Aadhaar number, account number and mobile number.

Aadhar card, address, passport size photograph, agricultural land documents, etc. are required to make a new registration under PM Kisan. If you have made any mistake inadvertently during the application, then visit PM Kisan’s site to rectify it. There is a Farmer’s Corner on the home page, after clicking on which the option of ‘Edit Aadhaar Details’ will be available.

Now enter the Aadhar number, captcha code and submit it. If there is an error, fix it online. If any information is wrong, then you can contact the accountant or the office of Agriculture Department. Through the help desk option, you can correct the mistakes by giving Aadhaar number, account number and mobile number.

Through this Direct Benefit Transfer, farmers get an amount of Rs 6000 annually in quarterly installment of Rs 2000. At present, the government is planning to increase the amount twice and is providing farmers a price of Rs 12,000 per year in three quarterly installments.

This scheme is applicable for small and marginal farmers from rural to urban areas. The families of farmers also get the benefit of this scheme. Out of 11.37 farmers of India, 1.58 lakh crore rupees have been benefitted by this scheme.