During the shooting of Sholay, Amitabh-Dharmendra were surrounded by 4 thousand people, reached the set sitting in an auto.

Amitabh Bachchan had told, ‘When we were going on the sets of Sholay, we were surrounded by 4 thousand people on the way. After this we reached the set by auto.

Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan were seen in lead roles in ‘Sholay’. The pair of both was also well liked by the audience. The story of the film was written by Salim-Javed. This story and the acting of all the stars was amazing that even today, even after so many years, Sholay is remembered on every occasion. Recently, during the reunion of Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy shared many anecdotes. Hema and Ramesh Sippy had arrived on the sets of ‘KBC’.

Here Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote when he and Dharmendra were surrounded by 4 thousand people. Amitabh Bachchan had told, ‘We were shooting in Bangalore, so Dharam ji and I were on the way when the car broke down after going to a crowded place. 3-4 thousand men surrounded us. Because at that time Dharam ji was a big star and people wanted to meet him. When I got nervous, Dharam ji said that there is no need to panic, you come with me. When we came out and the auto was going next to us, we reached Ramgarh by sitting in it.

Hema Malini also shares an anecdote, ‘Once in Jaipur we stood at a train crossing. Dharam ji told me that you sit on the cycle. Because they did not have to wait at the railway crossing. He made me cross that railway gate by making me sit on a bicycle. This was not the first time that this happened to him, he often used to do the same when someone asked him for help or anything, whatever happened or whatever happened, he used to help.

Dharmendra narrated the story: Dharmendra was also associated with the video call in this episode. He had told, ‘When he left for the set while walking, Amitabh Bachchan and many people on the set got very upset. Because he had left for the location of shooting there without informing anyone. I had covered a long distance of 28 miles on foot. I would like to thank Ramesh Sippy sahab for one thing that tandoori rotis were very tasty on the sets of Sholay. I will go to Amitabh’s house and have only tea.