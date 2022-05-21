Dustin Johnson and world No.1 Scottie Sheffler struggle and miss cut at PGA Championship



Dustin Johnson, Scotty Schaefler and a bunch of different golf stars won’t play within the Southern Hills and PGA Championships this weekend as a result of they missed a 4-over cut. Perhaps it was a missed time in marriage ceremony observe, or Dustin Johnson did not have it. He fired 73 photographs on Thursday and Friday. He flirted over the weekend however doubled the sixteenth gap of the day to go eight overs within the match and he completed in a plus six.

World primary Scotty Schaefler tops the listing of different large names on the bench for this weekend’s Main Championships. Schaefler had one over to go in his final 9 yesterday which was the entrance 9. He was within the cut line for the Plus 4 title within the final gap of his day and he double bogged to miss the cut.

Different large names not enjoying this weekend embody world quantity 5 Patrick Cantley with Daniel Burger. Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia missed the cut, and each stated they have been planning to play on the brand new Saudi LIV invitational tour. The PGA may ban them in the event that they do, and that will imply the final main match of their careers.

And eventually, everybody’s hero, John Daly, missed the cut. He began in two overs on Friday and birdied his second gap and then the wheel went off. He had 5 bogies and a double boogie left to complete in eight overs. A minimum of he loved the hooters in Tulsa.