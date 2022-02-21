Dustin Johnson says he’s sticking with the PGA Tour



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A proposed Saudi-funded rival golf league took a big hit on Sunday morning when Dustin Johnson said he was “absolutely committed” to the PGA Tour.

Johnson has added his name to a growing list of top golfers who say they are not interested in taking certain assets from Greg Norman and his LIV golf investments in the “Super Golf League”.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Each of the top eight players in the world who have now been asked has indicated that they do not plan to sign up for the Saudi-backed league. This does not include other golf marquee players who have stated that they are not interested, such as Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

Johnson, a two-time major champion who has spent more time in the world at number one than the current players – he is now at number 6 – has kept his intentions quiet for the past few months, leading to speculation that he will join.

“I think now is the time to stop this kind of speculation. I am fully committed to the PGA tour,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to play the best tour in the world and it has provided me and my family.”

Like some other players, Johnson said there are areas where PGA tours can “improve and evolve.”

Rory McIlroy, Koepka and world No. 1 Rahm were among the first to reject a rival tour at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic two years ago, and they doubled their support this week at Genesis Invitational, where Bakbak was vocal about approaching the proposed league announcement.

It has steamed up over the past two weeks because of Phil Mickelson, who is considered a key player in a new league but has made comments that it is unclear what the six-time major champions are actually following.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of “criminal greed” when he was at Saudi International for a seven-figure attendance fee.

And then Alan Shipnack, who is writing a biography on Mickelson this spring, released a quote based on a November phone interview where Mickelson called the Saudis “scary” and described the PGA Tour as “authoritarian.”

Mickelson said the three players paid attorneys to sign an operating contract for a new league. He added that he does not care if the new league is a success, unless it gives players more advantage over the PGA Tour.

Some details have been cited by agents who have seen the proposal, such as a schedule that includes as many as 10 events in the United States, along with a new league targeting course owned by former President Donald Trump.

British media sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that Bryson was offered $ 130 to join Dichambeu (Dichambo only said “wrong” on social media) and Ian Poulter was offered $ 30 million.

Johnson was asked at Saudi International, where he was the defending champion, if he had been offered anything similar.

“No, not the same,” Johnson said with a smile, indicating it was too much.

McIlroy, the first to reject a new league, says he wants to be “on the right side of history” this week, saying it looks like a new league roster will be the players’ “pre-Champions Tour”. The twilight of their careers.

DeChambo, under 30, will be the sole major champion with the idea of ​​joining a rival league. He did not make a public statement in support of either side.

Johnson’s announcement gives top players a week to clear where they stand. McIlroy called it “not so much a super league.” Rahman said his “event” was the PGA Tour and “I think the best legacy I can achieve is with the PGA Tour.”

Victor Howland said earlier this week that he wanted to play on the PGA Tour, and that the best players in the world could change their minds when they move to a new league.

The 24-year-old from Norway, who is ranked 4th in the world, has not seen this happen at the moment.

“It looks like a lot of good players are voicing their support for the PGA Tour, so if the best players don’t want to go, it will be a long way off for other leagues,” Howland said.

Xander Schauffele, the world’s No. 7 player, echoed that sentiment in an interview on Saturday afternoon when he said, “For me, I want to be on the best tour possible and compete against the best players in the world.”

He was at Saudi International, which is not part of the proposed league, but was not interested in signing up with the Normans group.

Schaffel said he hopes the threat of a new league could improve the PGA Tour’s product and perhaps even discount items such as media rights.

“At the end of the day, all I want is to be part of the best product possible,” he said.