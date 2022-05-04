Dusty Baker gets 2,000th win as Astros down Mariners



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Dusty Baker, the first black man to reach 2,000 wins just minutes after becoming the 12th manager in the history of the big leagues, was already looking forward.

When asked to rank this latest achievement in a life already filled with many, Baker paused before answering.

“Right now it’s at the top,” he said. “But I won’t stop now.”

Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve each hit a single homer and Rocky Jeremy Pena two RBI assists that helped Baker touch the milestone of Houston’s 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Ten of the other 11 directors who have won at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochi (2,003), who is not yet eligible, is the only exception.

The 72-year-old Baker has a career record of 2,000-1,745 and is the only major league manager to lead five different teams in the post-season.

Baker, one of the majors’ two black managers, said reaching the 2,000-win benchmark first makes it more meaningful.

“It means extra,” he said. “It means extra for culture. It means extra for society. It means extra in my nation, and it means extra hope that others will get a chance (so) I’m not the last.”

This is another milestone in Baker’s multi-layered career as a player and manager spanning more than 50 years. He has reached the World Series twice as a manager, last season with the Astros and in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants. As a player, he went with the Dodgers three times, winning it in 1981 as a big-hitting left fielder.

Baker Hank played with Aaron and had relationships with many of the game’s Titans who died. He was asked if he thought his friends who are now gone were smiling at him on Tuesday night.

“Oh yeah, of course, especially my dad because he was my first coach,” Baker told his father, Johnny B. Baker talks about a senior who died in 2009. “My dad was tough. My dad was tough because he believed in toughness. Love.”

Christian Xavier (2-0) allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings in his second start after starting the season at Houston Bullpen. The three relievers came together after Xavier’s departure to close out the Mariners in the second game in a row after a 3-0 win in the opening match of the series on Monday.

Seattle’s JP Crawford snaps an 11-game hitting streak with 0 for 4 in the strikeout, the longest active streak among the majors as the Mariners lose for the sixth time in seven games.

“Our boys are being bullied,” said Seattle manager Scott Services. “They’re trying to do something and we have nothing to do with today’s game. We’ll be out tomorrow, it’s the last game of the road trip, and we’ll try to rescue something here in Houston.”

One was out in the fourth when Alvarez gave Chris Flexen (1-4) a 1-0 lead at center field. Alvarez has made homers in consecutive games and has four homers in his last five.

During three walks in five innings, Flexon gave up two hits and one run. He fell 0-5 in the first six matches of his career against the Astros.

Tie France did not allow Xavier an injury until the fourth start. But Jesse Winkler ended the innings with a double before Xavier Eugenio Suarez retired.

There were two outs in the fifth when Javier Jared Kellenic pushed Abraham Toro before walking. Javier struck out both of them by striking out Tom Murphy.

Blake Taylor was the first on-runner with one out in the sixth when he took over for Javier. Taylor retired the next two batsmen to end the innings.

Anthony Misiuez walked Alvarez with two outs in the sixth, ending his night. Diego Castillo arrives before Kyle walks to load the money base and Ulysses Guerrilla’s unit greets him.

Pena scored two with a liner on the left field and went ahead 3-0.

Altov’s shot came from Matthew Fester with an out in the seventh ball.

Instructor’s room

Mariners: Off Kyle Lewis was in his first at-bat in the first game of the rehabilitation assignment with Tacoma in Triple. Lewis, the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year, did not play the entire season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus. “We’ve mapped out what he looks like for the next few weeks with his playing time and his ramp up,” said Service. “We’ll take him out to play on the field every other day and all the other good things. We’ll see how it goes.”

Astros: Ryan Presley, near Houston, who has been out with an injury to his right knee since April 14, needed just six pitches to throw a perfect innings for Sugar Land in the first game of the rehab triple. Baker said Monday that the team was not sure if a game in the minor would be enough for Presley or if he would need multiple outings before becoming active.

Coming next

Houston RHP Justin Verlander (2-1, 1.73 ERA) faced Matt Brush (1-2, 6.88) in the series final on Wednesday.