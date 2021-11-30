Dutch Police Arrest a Couple Who Fled Quarantine and Boarded a Plane.
Dutch military police on Sunday arrested a couple who were about to leave the Netherlands when they were about to leave. One of the couple tested positive for coronavirus two days ago after arriving from South Africa, police said.
According to Dutch news media, the married couple – the husband is Spanish, the wife is Portuguese – had left the hotel to be separated and boarded a plane at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, according to Dutch news media. The plane was going to Spain.
The couple were in hospital isolation, Marian Schurmans, the local mayor and president of the airport’s security department, told Dutch Morning Television on Monday.
Ms Shurmans said authorities did not expect anyone to be isolated after a positive test. “We were really surprised that people didn’t take it seriously,” she said.
Of the approximately 600 passengers on two South African flights that landed in the Netherlands on Friday morning, 61 tested positive for coronavirus. The men were told by authorities to stay in a designated hotel or at home.
After a series of positive tests, scientists found that at least 13 of them had the Omicron type, Dutch public health officials said, adding that they expect the number to increase.
Passengers on that flight – negative and positive – spent about 30 hours together on the plane and in poorly ventilated rooms at the airport, according to a New York Times reporter on the plane, Stephanie Nolan. While infected passengers were told to stay away, those who tested negative were allowed to fly further or go home despite being in contact with them.
