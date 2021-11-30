Dutch Police Arrest a Couple Who Fled Quarantine and Boarded a Plane.

Dutch military police on Sunday arrested a couple who were about to leave the Netherlands when they were about to leave. One of the couple tested positive for coronavirus two days ago after arriving from South Africa, police said.

According to Dutch news media, the married couple – the husband is Spanish, the wife is Portuguese – had left the hotel to be separated and boarded a plane at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, according to Dutch news media. The plane was going to Spain.

The couple were in hospital isolation, Marian Schurmans, the local mayor and president of the airport’s security department, told Dutch Morning Television on Monday.

Ms Shurmans said authorities did not expect anyone to be isolated after a positive test. “We were really surprised that people didn’t take it seriously,” she said.