Duterte says he would rather retire than seek vice president
MANILA – Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday he would retire instead of pursuing the vice-presidency next year, in a surprise reversal of a plan to keep him in national politics after his presidential term ends.
The Philippine Constitution limits presidents to a single, six-year term. But Mr Duterte had announced he would run for vice president in May’s election, and his former main aide, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, was expected to seek the presidency.
On Saturday, however, Mr. Go presented papers declaring that he, not Mr. Duterte, would run for vice president. Mr Duterte later raised Mr Go’s hand in a show of unity.
Referring to opinion polls that indicated public opposition to his plan, Mr. Duterte, 76, said that “following the will of the people who put me in the presidency many years ago, I now I tell my countrymen that I will follow your wishes.”
“Today, I announce my retirement. I thank you all,” he said. He gave no indication that he planned to step down before his term ends next June.
Mr Duterte’s announcement appears to leave the ground open for his popular daughter, Sarah Duterte-Carpio, who previously said she would not run for president if her father was a candidate in the election.
Boxer Manny Pacquiao has also announced his candidacy for the presidency. Mr Pacquiao, a Philippine senator, was once an ally of Mr Duterte but has recently been critical of the president, accusing his government of corruption.
Last month, the International Criminal Court authorized a full investigation into Mr Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, which has killed thousands since he took office in 2016. Mr Duterte’s critics in the Philippines see his plan to seek the post of vice president – with a close ally, Mr Gou, as president – as a way to remain in power and protect himself from prosecution.
Mr Gou recently said he had promised to serve Mr Duterte “as long as he is alive.” On Saturday, he said he was running for vice president “to be able to continue the programs of real change initiated by President Duterte.”
Mr Go did not apologize for the drug war in which thousands of Filipinos were killed by police officers and watchdogs allegedly linked to narcotics. “Let the public judge whether their children feel safe now with fewer abusers and crime on the streets,” Mr. Go said.
The International Criminal Court said last month that the drug war appeared to be “a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population”. Mr Duterte’s lawyer said representatives of the Hague-based tribunal would not be allowed into the Philippines.
