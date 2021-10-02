Duterte says he would rather retire than seek vice president

MANILA – Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday he would retire instead of pursuing the vice-presidency next year, in a surprise reversal of a plan to keep him in national politics after his presidential term ends.

The Philippine Constitution limits presidents to a single, six-year term. But Mr Duterte had announced he would run for vice president in May’s election, and his former main aide, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, was expected to seek the presidency.

On Saturday, however, Mr. Go presented papers declaring that he, not Mr. Duterte, would run for vice president. Mr Duterte later raised Mr Go’s hand in a show of unity.

Referring to opinion polls that indicated public opposition to his plan, Mr. Duterte, 76, said that “following the will of the people who put me in the presidency many years ago, I now I tell my countrymen that I will follow your wishes.”