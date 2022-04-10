Dwayne Haskins’ death highlights troubling surge in pedestrians killed by cars



Former first-round draft pick Dwayne Huskins was trying to cross an interstate on foot in Broward County, Florida on Saturday morning when he was hit and killed by a dump truck.

Respect for the 24-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been poured out from former and current teammates and coaches, but his death has highlighted a worrying rise in pedestrian deaths in recent years.

According to a report by the Governors Highway Safety Association released this week, the number of pedestrians killed in vehicle collisions across the country increased by 17% in the first six months of 2021 to the same period of 2020.

The wave was even more pronounced in Florida, which rose 31% to 444 pedestrians killed by vehicles in the first half of last year.

This is a trend that is getting worse year after year, as pedestrian deaths jumped 46% from 4,457 in 2011 to 6,516 deaths nationwide in 2020.

About 17% of all traffic accidents are pedestrian deaths, which is increasing overall.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in the first nine months of 2021, 31,720 people were killed in car accidents, an increase of 12% over 2020 and the highest in the first nine months of any year since 2006.

The NHTSA’s Behavioral Safety Research Office wrote in a report last year that driving patterns have “significantly changed” since the coronavirus outbreak nearly two years ago.

“Some of the drivers on the road are engaged in risky behaviors, including speeding, not wearing seat belts and driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.” Report Says

The Department of Transportation released the National Roadway Safety Strategy Plan earlier this year in an effort to reduce traffic deaths by making greater use of speed cameras, incorporating automatic emergency braking into all new vehicles and implementing other accident avoidance features.

“We cannot tolerate the continuing crisis of road deaths in the United States. These deaths are preventable,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Boutig when launching the plan in January. “We will work with every level of government and industry to deliver results, because every driver, passenger and pedestrian should be assured that they are going to reach their destination safely every time.”

The exact details of the accident in which Huskins died are unclear. The Florida Highway Patrol said he was trying to cross the westbound lane of Interstate 595, Broward County, for “unknown reasons” when he was hit by a dump truck at 6:37 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Huskins last year when he spent his first two years in the NFL with the Washington football team, as the names of the commanders have changed. The 24-year-old was expected to compete with Mitch Trubiski and Mason Rudolph as the team’s starting quarterback after the retirement of Ben Rothlisberger at the end of last season.

According to news reports and photos posted on social media, in the days before his death, Huskins was training with Trubiski, Nazi Harris, Tight and Pat Freermouth, and other teammates in South Florida.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement: “I am devastated and devastated by the unfortunate departure of Dwayne Huskins.” “After moving to Pittsburgh he quickly became part of our Steelers family and was one of our toughest staff both on the field and in our community.”