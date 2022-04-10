Dwayne Haskins death: NFL analyst apologizes after saying he would be alive if he ‘stayed in school’



Former SiriusXM NFL analyst Gill Brand on Saturday apologized for making untimely remarks about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed in South Florida earlier in the day.

“I would like to apologize to Mr. Huskins’ family and those who have heard my bad words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time,” Brandt said in a statement on Twitter.

Upon learning of Dwayne Huskins’ death this morning, I responded in a radio interview, unaware and sensitive. I would like to apologize to Mr. Huskins’ family and those who have heard my bad-mouthing. I truly apologize and my heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. – gill brand (gill_brand) April 9, 2022

During a Saturday afternoon segment on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Brandt was asked about Haskins’ death as he closely followed his career at Ohio State before being ranked 15th overall by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I hate anyone who dies, but he’s a man who was alive to die,” the NFL analyst said. Says. “It was always something.”

“It’s a sad thing,” Brandt added, “especially if you’re 24 years old, you have your whole life in front of you, but maybe he won’t do stupid things if he’s been in school for a year.” [like] Jogging on the highway. “

Local authorities said Huskins was fatally struck by a vehicle in Broward County while trying to cross an interstate on foot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins is set to turn 25 next month.