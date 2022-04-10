Sports

Dwayne Haskins death: NFL analyst apologizes after saying he would be alive if he 'stayed in school'

Dwayne Haskins death: NFL analyst apologizes after saying he would be alive if he ‘stayed in school’
Dwayne Haskins death: NFL analyst apologizes after saying he would be alive if he ‘stayed in school’

Dwayne Haskins death: NFL analyst apologizes after saying he would be alive if he ‘stayed in school’

Former SiriusXM NFL analyst Gill Brand on Saturday apologized for making untimely remarks about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed in South Florida earlier in the day.

“I would like to apologize to Mr. Huskins’ family and those who have heard my bad words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time,” Brandt said in a statement on Twitter.

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies in Florida interstate dump truck crash

During a Saturday afternoon segment on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Brandt was asked about Haskins’ death as he closely followed his career at Ohio State before being ranked 15th overall by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers' Dwayne Haskins is seen passing against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL Precision Game on August 27, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(Photo by Chris Keane / Getty Images)

Dwayne Hackins’ Instagram flooded with sympathy for NFL stars

“I hate anyone who dies, but he’s a man who was alive to die,” the NFL analyst said. Says. “It was always something.”

Dwayne Huskins of the Washington football team hands over the ball during an NFL football match against the Washington football team at FedExfield on December 27, 2020 at the # 7 Maryland landover.

(Photo by Mitchell Layton / Getty Images)

“It’s a sad thing,” Brandt added, “especially if you’re 24 years old, you have your whole life in front of you, but maybe he won’t do stupid things if he’s been in school for a year.” [like] Jogging on the highway. “

Local authorities said Huskins was fatally struck by a vehicle in Broward County while trying to cross an interstate on foot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittsburgh Steelers' Dwayne Huskins watches the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 26, 2021.

(Joe Sergeant / Getty Images)

Haskins is set to turn 25 next month.


