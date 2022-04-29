Dwayne Haskins honored at NFL Draft with moment of silence



The NFL Draft began with a moment of silence Dwayne Huskins Thursday night, just weeks later Pittsburgh Steelers The quarterback was killed after being hit on a Florida highway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins, who will turn 25 on Tuesday, was trying to cross the west lane of Interstate 595 on foot with a dump truck on April 9 at 6:37 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead on the highway.

“Earlier this month, the former State of Ohio , Washington Commander And Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Huskins has sadly lost his life. Please join us in a moment of silence as we honor his memory, “the NFL was announced as an image of Haskins for the presence of thousands of NFL fans.

Calvin Huskins, Dwayne’s wife in Pittsburgh at the time, was called on 911, revealing that Huskins had apparently stalled on the side of the highway and got gas for his car just before hitting.

Huskins was in Florida training with Steelers teammates at the time of his death.