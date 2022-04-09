Dwayne Haskins’ Instagram flooded with sympathies from NFL stars



Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while walking on the South Florida interstate, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was trying to cross the westbound lane of Interstate 595 when he collided with a dump truck around 6:37 p.m. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities said it was “unknown” why he was walking on the interstate route.

“This is an open traffic murder investigation,” Lieutenant Indiana Miranda, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol, told Gadget Clock. “No further information will be released until the investigation is closed.”

Interstate westbound traffic was closed Saturday morning and drivers were advised to look for alternative routes, the FHP said.

The former Ohio State standout was reportedly in training with Miami Mitch Trubisky Who was signed by Steelers on a two-year deal last month.

Haskins has posted several pictures on his Instagram account in recent weeks. NFL stars have commented on the post since the loss.

“Rip My Brother,” wrote Cleveland Browns Tight and David Enjoku.

“We’ll miss you, brother,” said New York Jets Safety Will Parks.

“Rip Brotha,” Steelers linebacker Buddy Johnson commented.

In a story caption on Friday, Huskins wrote, “‘This is what it is’ will keep you at peace.

On March 30, Huskins posted a picture of himself at St. Thomas, where he was reported to have attended the Pittsburgh Cruise Legend.

On March 26, Huskins posted a photo from Fontainebleau Miami Beach, a luxury resort and landmark in the Miami area.

In June 2021, at the Disney World couple, Huskins posted a picture of himself with his wife, Calabria.

Huskins, who signed a one-year limited free agent tender this offseason, was expected to compete for a starting job in Pittsburgh. Ben Rothlisberger Retirement

“I am devastated and devastated by the unfortunate departure of Dwayne Huskins,” head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “After coming to Pittsburgh he quickly became part of our Steelers family and was one of our toughest staff on and off the field and in our community.”

Tomlin added, “Dwayne was a great teammate, but also a great friend to many.” “I’m really heartbroken.”

Prior to joining the NFL, Huskins led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl win.

After his New Year’s red shirt in Ohio State, Huskins has worked as a backup quarterback, throwing for 565 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The following season he was named starter and had a great season throwing for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

After his death, Ohio State posted a picture of Huskins on Twitter with the description, “Leader. Legend. A bookie forever.”

“The Ohio State Department of Athletics is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Huskins on Saturday morning, the school wrote in a statement.” “At this critical time, we are thinking of the entire Haskins family. Our prayers are with the family and his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives.”

Huskins was the second runner-up in the Heisman Trophy vote that year, and in 2019 he finished 15th overall. Washington Commander.

Washington released him after throwing for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and going 3-10 in two seasons. Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was “absolutely heartbroken” to hear of Huskins’ death.

“Dwayne was a talented young man with a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said in a statement. “This is a very sad time and I am really at a loss for words. I know I am saying for the rest of our team that he will be very much missed. Our whole team is sending our sincere sympathies and thoughts and prayers for the Haskins. The family at this time.”

After his tenure with Washington, the Steelers gave Huskins a second chance in 2021 when they signed him to a one-year contract. He served as the third string quarterback behind Mason Rudolph.

“Destroyed,” Rudolph said Tweet After learning of Huskins’ death.

Huskins is survived by his wife, Calabra, parents, Dwayne and Tamara, and his younger sister, Tamiya.

Paulina Dedaj of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.