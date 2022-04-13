Dwayne Haskins’ parents speak out following his tragic death, announce planned memorials



Dwayne Huskins’ parents spoke Tuesday about the death of their son, who died after being hit by a dump truck while walking on the Florida interstate weekend.

Tamara and Dwayne Huskins, Sr., have announced that multiple services will be held this month in New Jersey and Maryland to celebrate their son’s life with family, coaches, teammates and childhood friends. They described the pain of losing them as “unimaginable”.

His parents told WUSA9 in Washington DC that “our love for our son has grown so much,” that those who knew Dwayne knew he had worked exceptionally hard to achieve such a high level of success. Young age. He was touched by a lot of people on his journey to become a great athlete, and we are grateful to all of them. “

“This pain is unimaginable, and we appreciate everyone who shares our heartbreak,” they added.

At 6:37 a.m. Saturday, Huskins was trying to cross the westbound lane of Interstate 595 when he collided with a dump truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is an open traffic murder investigation,” Lieutenant Indiana Miranda, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol, told Gadget Clock. “No further information will be released until the investigation is closed.”

Huskins’ funeral will be held April 23 in Christ Church, Rockway Township, New Jersey, where he was born and raised in high school.

A second service is being planned for the next day at the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, where Huskins attended high school. Bullis retired his No. 7 jersey on Monday.

Huskins was originally committed to playing college football at the University of Maryland before finally deciding to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After his New Year’s red shirt in Ohio State, Huskins worked as a backup quarterback, throwing for 565 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He was named starter the following season and had a great season throwing for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Huskins was the second runner-up in the Heisman Trophy vote that year, and he led the Bookies to a Big Ten championship and won the Rose Bowl. In 2019, he was drafted 15th overall Washington.

After his tenure with Washington, the Steelers gave Huskins a second chance in 2021 when they signed him to a one-year contract. He served as the third string quarterback behind Mason Rudolph.

Huskins, who signed a one-year limited free agent tender this offseason, was expected to compete for a starting job in Pittsburgh. Ben Rothlisberger Retirement

It was not immediately clear why Huskins was traveling on the highway at the time. He has been training in South Florida for the past week in running backs with Steelers teammates Mitchell Trubiski, Nazi Harris and Pat Freiremuth.

Huskins will turn 25 on May 3.